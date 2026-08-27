RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep condolences for the devastating Nepal floods. The RSS conveyed solidarity and stated it stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the people affected by the calamity that has killed over 95.

RSS Offers Condolences and Support

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Nepal and conveyed solidarity with all those affected and injured.

In a statement, Hosabale said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Nepal's northern border areas. We also express our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with all those affected and injured by this calamity."

Heavy floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning have affected Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan and East Nawalparasi districts, with thousands of people impacted by the disaster.

Hosabale said the RSS and its volunteers stand ready to extend all possible assistance to the people affected by the calamity. "We are committed to standing with the affected people in this hour of crisis and will make every possible effort to provide them with all necessary assistance. I appeal to everyone to come forward and extend all possible help and support to those affected by this unprecedented situation," he said.

The RSS called upon people to contribute to relief and humanitarian efforts and extend support to those in distress.

Devastating Impact of the Floods

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead, and dozens remain missing after a catastrophic flash flood swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, crippling communication channels and severely hampering search and rescue operations.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister and reported by The Kathmandu Post, emergency teams have recovered 95 bodies from the affected zones across the region. Authorities noted that the formal identification process for the deceased is currently ongoing.

Security Personnel Unaccounted For

The disaster, one of the worst to hit Nepal since the 2015 earthquakes, has dealt a severe blow to security personnel deployed on the ground. A total of 85 security officers, comprising 44 from the Nepali Army, 28 from the Nepal Police, and 13 from the Armed Police Force, are currently unaccounted for.

Multi-agency search and rescue units have been deployed across all affected sectors to locate missing personnel and residents, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Impact on Infrastructure and Tourism

The flood has also hit critical infrastructure and tourism across the region. The Kathmandu Post, citing the PMO, confirmed that 60 workers connected to various hydropower projects in the area remain out of contact. Furthermore, 484 tourists, including 391 foreign nationals and 93 domestic travellers, are currently unreachable. (ANI)