    UP: Yogi govt to illuminate Kashi with 12 lakh eco-friendly lamps for Dev Deepawali celebration on November 15

    The Yogi government is set to celebrate Dev Deepawali in Kashi on November 15, illuminating the city with 12 lakh lamps, including eco-friendly ones made from cow dung. The event will feature a laser show and fireworks, attracting tourists from across India.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    The Yogi government is gearing up for a grand celebration of Dev Deepawali in Kashi, set to take place on November 15. This year, the city will be adorned with an impressive 12 lakh lamps, illuminating its renowned ghats and ponds.

    In a notable eco-friendly initiative, thousands of these lamps will be crafted from cow dung, emphasizing sustainability in the festivities. Additionally, the government has declared Dev Deepawali a provincial fair, further enhancing its spiritual significance and allure.

    Visitors can expect a spectacular experience, featuring a divine laser show and eco-friendly green fireworks, designed to create an ethereal atmosphere. The crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi will glow warmly as community members come together to light up over 84 locations, including ponds and tanks.

    According to Rajendra Kumar Rawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh lamps will be made from cow dung. The initiative also includes cleaning the ghats and illuminating historical sites along the Ganga with facade and electric lights.

    The laser show will narrate the tales of Ganga Avtaran and Shiva Mahima, adding to the cultural richness of the event. As the festival draws near, hotels, guesthouses, and cruises are already fully booked, attracting tourists from across India and beyond to witness this extraordinary celebration in Kashi.

