A former senior DoT officer, Ashish Joshi, has moved a Delhi court seeking a copy of an FIR. This follows his alleged detention and interrogation by the Special Cell for nearly 10 hours, during which he was reportedly denied the document.

Former DoT Officer Seeks FIR Copy After 10-Hour Interrogation

A former senior officer of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has moved a Delhi court seeking a direction to the police to provide him a copy of the FIR in connection with which he was allegedly detained and interrogated by the Special Cell for nearly 10 hours.

Ashish Joshi, a former Principal Controller of Communications in the Department of Telecommunications, has filed an application before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Courts, seeking a copy of the FIR allegedly registered in connection with his detention and interrogation at the Special Cell police station in New Friends Colony on September 2.

Details of the Alleged Detention

According to the application, Joshi was returning from his morning walk at around 8:45 am on September 2 when two persons, claiming to be officials of the Special Cell, approached him and asked him to accompany them for the purpose of an interrogation or investigation.

The applicant stated that he cooperated with the officials and went with them to the Special Cell office at New Friends Colony. He alleged that he was detained and interrogated for more than nine hours, from approximately 9 am to 7 pm.

Joshi has claimed that during the interrogation, he repeatedly requested the officials to provide him with a copy of the FIR in connection with the matter for which he was being questioned. However, according to the application, the request was not acceded to.

The application further states that the alleged continued denial of the FIR copy caused prejudice and uncertainty to Joshi, as he remained unaware of the precise nature of the allegations against him. It has also been stated that Joshi’s family was not informed about the purpose of his detention, despite his repeated requests. The applicant has claimed that his family members and acquaintances were concerned due to his prolonged absence and lack of information regarding his whereabouts.

Legal Basis and Plea Details

After his release, Joshi submitted representations dated September 3 to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, seeking a copy of the FIR. However, the application claims that no copy of the FIR had been furnished to him till the filing of the present plea.

Relying upon the Supreme Court’s judgement in Youth Bar Association of India v. Union of India, the application contends that an accused or a person whose name appears in an FIR is entitled to obtain a copy of the FIR in accordance with law.

The application also states that Joshi had served as Principal Controller of Communications in the Department of Telecommunications and had earlier held several positions in the department, including as DoT Controller of Communications in Uttarakhand. He superannuated from government service on March 31, 2026.

Through the present application, Joshi has sought a direction to the SHO or Investigating Officer of the Special Cell, New Delhi, to immediately furnish him a copy of the FIR registered in connection with his alleged detention and interrogation on September 2. The plea has been filed through advocates Aadil Singh Boparai, Roni Bose and Nikunj Bindal. (ANI)