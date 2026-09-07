A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued within 24 hours after he was allegedly abducted from Nizamabad’s Mother & Child Hospital on September 5. Police formed special teams and examined CCTV and technical evidence to trace him. With help from Sangareddy police, officers located the child in Daulatabad and arrested an alleged kidnapping couple.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued within 24 hours after he was abducted from the Mother & Child Hospital, a wing of Nizamabad's Government General Hospital, Telangana. The child, identified as K Vedansh, was reportedly at the hospital with his parents when he was taken away on Saturday morning.

Scroll to load tweet…

Toddler allegedly lured away with chocolate

According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30 am on September 5. The child was in a hospital corridor with his elder brother when an unidentified woman allegedly approached them. Police said the toddler was lured with a chocolate before being taken away from the hospital premises.

The boy’s elder brother informed their parents about what had happened. By then, the woman had reportedly left the hospital with the toddler.

The family then approached the police, following which a kidnapping case was registered.

CCTV footage helps police track suspects

Following the complaint, Nizamabad police formed special teams involving Town-I Police, the Central Crime Station (CCS), crime personnel and technical teams. Teams were sent to several locations, including Hyderabad, Kamareddy and Nanded in Maharashtra, as officers worked to trace the missing child, according to a report by Indian Express.

Police examined CCTV footage from the hospital and other locations along with technical evidence gathered during the investigation.

The search continued through the night, with officers following leads about the suspected kidnappers and the child’s whereabouts.

Child rescued in Sangareddy

The investigation eventually led police to Daulatabad in Sangareddy district. With assistance from Sangareddy police, officers located the child at the Daulatabad bus stand within 24 hours of his alleged abduction. A couple suspected of being involved in the kidnapping was arrested.

The accused were identified as Kothati Sujatha and Yallam, both natives of Nizamapet village in Sangareddy district. Vedansh was safely brought back to Nizamabad.

Police commissioner hands child back to father

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya announced the rescue at One Town police station on Sunday evening. The child was handed over to his father, Naresh, after being safely brought back.

In a lighter moment following the tense rescue, the commissioner also presented Vedansh with a toy gun and chocolates. The successful operation brought an end to the family’s anxious search for the toddler, barely a day after he disappeared from the hospital.