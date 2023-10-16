UP Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post and fundraising appeal; check details

The suspension decision was made after Ansari posted an objectionable message, wherein he requested donations of one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account. The post read, "Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1. All Donations Are Directly Sent To... Add To Story To Help Save Palestine."

An Uttar Pradesh constable found himself in trouble after allegedly sharing a post on social media in support of Palestine. It is reportedly said that the constable was suspended and a departmental inquiry were initiated following this action, which occurred amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The constable in question, identified as Suhail Ansari, hailing from Bareilly, had been serving in Lakhimpur Kheri district for several months before the incident came to light. Circle Officer (City) and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh, confirmed that an additional superintendent of police was conducting an inquiry into Constable Ansari's activities and his social media post supporting Palestine.

The suspension decision was made after Ansari posted an objectionable message, wherein he requested donations of one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account. The post read, "Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1. All Donations Are Directly Sent To... Add To Story To Help Save Palestine."

The inquiry aims to explore all aspects of the constable's actions, and he could face severe consequences if found guilty.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has ignited global debates and stirred emotions across the world. Solidarity and support for either side have been expressed through various means, including social media.

However, for a public servant, especially a law enforcement officer, such expressions may have far-reaching consequences. In this case, the Uttar Pradesh Police took swift action to address the issue.