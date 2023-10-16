Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post and fundraising appeal; check details

    The suspension decision was made after Ansari posted an objectionable message, wherein he requested donations of one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account. The post read, "Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1. All Donations Are Directly Sent To... Add To Story To Help Save Palestine."

    UP Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post and fundraising appeal; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    An Uttar Pradesh constable found himself in trouble after allegedly sharing a post on social media in support of Palestine. It is reportedly said that the constable was suspended and a departmental inquiry were initiated following this action, which occurred amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

    The constable in question, identified as Suhail Ansari, hailing from Bareilly, had been serving in Lakhimpur Kheri district for several months before the incident came to light. Circle Officer (City) and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh, confirmed that an additional superintendent of police was conducting an inquiry into Constable Ansari's activities and his social media post supporting Palestine.

    Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions

    The suspension decision was made after Ansari posted an objectionable message, wherein he requested donations of one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account. The post read, "Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1. All Donations Are Directly Sent To... Add To Story To Help Save Palestine."

    The inquiry aims to explore all aspects of the constable's actions, and he could face severe consequences if found guilty.

    Israel-Palestine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Hamas to release hostages without conditions

    The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has ignited global debates and stirred emotions across the world. Solidarity and support for either side have been expressed through various means, including social media.

    However, for a public servant, especially a law enforcement officer, such expressions may have far-reaching consequences. In this case, the Uttar Pradesh Police took swift action to address the issue.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Har Shikhar Tiranga This team hoisted the tricolour over highest peaks of every state in India

    This team proudly hoisted the tricolour over highest peaks of every state in India

    Kerala: Heavy rain alert in Kerala; Holiday declared in Thiruvananthapuram districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain alert in Kerala; holiday declared in Thiruvananthapuram district

    cricket A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz osf

    A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz

    Pro Israel march in India gains attention with #IndiaStandsWithIsrael AJR

    'What a great nation': Israelis thank India for supporting them amid war with Hamas (WATCH)

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October snt

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October

    Recent Stories

    On Navratri Day 2, gold prices shoot up

    On Navratri Day 2, gold prices shoot up

    World Spine Day 2023 Know how excessive screen time impacts on your health RBA

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how excessive screen time impacts on your health

    Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions AJR

    Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out rkn

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health RBA

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon