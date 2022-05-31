Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising

    A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the cop for performing dangerous stunts while driving. The police then uploaded a video of him apologising, which is now going viral on social media.

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh, First Published May 31, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man for performing stunts while driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida. The youth's destructive deed has landed him in trouble. The video shows the man driving the vehicle and swinging a baseball bat outside the car’s window. The video was captured during night where the man seemed to be ‘enjoying’ the stunt while it could have proved to be extremely dangerous.

    After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Police seized the car and brought it to Noida Sector 24 police station. In the video, the man behind bars is seen apologising for his activities. The youth also claimed that he will never repeats such stunts. 

    Also Read: Bride, groom exchange snake garlands as part of bizarre rituals

    Uttar Pradesh Police shared this video on their Twitter handle, and the caption translated from Hindi to English reads, “If you do the stunts on the road; we will start the hunt. The vehicle will be seized; you will be in a lock-up.”

    After being shared online, the video garnered over 63K views and 2066 likes. Social media users praised Uttar Pradesh Police for the stringent action against the man. A user expressed, There is not an appropriate moment to be a hero on the roads. If nobody else, the police will teach you a lesson. Watch the video.

    Recently, another video went viral showing the man throwing what appeared to be money out of the vehicle in style. The official Twitter handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar posted the picture of the seized vehicle and mentioned that the car was at Noida Sector 24 police station. Last week they also shared a video of a Noida man who attempted to recreate actor Ajay Devgn’s entry scene in the Golmaal Again title track. The youth was noticed doing splits on two moving SUVs in the video, flexing his muscles. However, he was arrested by Noida police, and the vehicles were seized.

    Also Read: Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Congress leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2 gcw

    Former Congress leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2

    JK Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

    J&K: Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

    India to receive more rainfall this monsoon likely to enter Karnataka by June 2 gcw

    India to receive more rainfall this monsoon, likely to enter Karnataka by June 2

    Schools in Puducherry to reopen for classes 1 to 10 and class 12 from June 23 - adt

    Schools in Puducherry to reopen for classes 1 to 10 and class 12 from June 23

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand - adt

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22 - adt

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it gcw

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it

    Land Rover Defender 130 unveiled 5 things you need to know before you book eight seater SUV gcw

    Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

    Obscene video case Charge sheet filed against Poonam Pandey Sam Bombay by Goa police drb

    Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

    NBA 2021-22, National Basketball Association: Miami Heat season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry-krn

    NBA 2021-22: 'Miami Heat's season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon