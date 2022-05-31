UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the cop for performing dangerous stunts while driving. The police then uploaded a video of him apologising, which is now going viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man for performing stunts while driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida. The youth's destructive deed has landed him in trouble. The video shows the man driving the vehicle and swinging a baseball bat outside the car’s window. The video was captured during night where the man seemed to be ‘enjoying’ the stunt while it could have proved to be extremely dangerous.

After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Police seized the car and brought it to Noida Sector 24 police station. In the video, the man behind bars is seen apologising for his activities. The youth also claimed that he will never repeats such stunts.

Uttar Pradesh Police shared this video on their Twitter handle, and the caption translated from Hindi to English reads, “If you do the stunts on the road; we will start the hunt. The vehicle will be seized; you will be in a lock-up.”

After being shared online, the video garnered over 63K views and 2066 likes. Social media users praised Uttar Pradesh Police for the stringent action against the man. A user expressed, There is not an appropriate moment to be a hero on the roads. If nobody else, the police will teach you a lesson. Watch the video.

Recently, another video went viral showing the man throwing what appeared to be money out of the vehicle in style. The official Twitter handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar posted the picture of the seized vehicle and mentioned that the car was at Noida Sector 24 police station. Last week they also shared a video of a Noida man who attempted to recreate actor Ajay Devgn’s entry scene in the Golmaal Again title track. The youth was noticed doing splits on two moving SUVs in the video, flexing his muscles. However, he was arrested by Noida police, and the vehicles were seized.

