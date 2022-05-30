Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch

    The baseball match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA, was delayed due to a giant squirrel who interrupted the match by a few minutes.
     

    Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 30, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    You must have seen those videos of dogs running across a stadium during an ongoing cricket (or any other spot) match. Birds and animals have often interrupted matches by mistakenly coming on to the grounds. But these minor interrupts are nothing but awdorable to watch. One such incident occurred on Saturday after a giant squirrel entered the field during a match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA.

    The baseball tournament was interrupted for several minutes as the squirrel jumped from the stadium’s overhead wires. Minor League Baseball's official Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, "SQUIRREL DELAY"

    Also Read: Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

    In a video halting the game, players and the ground keepers can be seen trying hard to capture the squirrel as the viewers heard cheering in astonishment.

    The ground keepers can be seen using a net and buckets to grab the squirrel. As the ground keepers chase the squirrel, the match commentator said, “This squirrel is in a heck of a way. The grounds crew, the bullpen… everybody is trying to corral this beast.”

    After a minute-long collective effort, one of the ground keepers catches the squirrel and puts it in a large bucket. The man sustains bites while he grabs the squirrel.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 441K views and 2093 likes. While some netizens felt the video was hilarious, others were concerned about the rodent. A user wrote, "Not the most impressive animal but damn is it funny when they make a whole stadium stop and watch them run around." Another person commented, "I hope they let the Squirrel buddy go once outside the stadium. Squirrels are so freaking cute and have big personalities. I just love them!"

    Squirrels might look cute, but they are believed to be vicious attackers when in danger. Early this year, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office officials in the USA were attacked by a pet squirrel while inspecting a vehicle in which the squirrel was stored.

    Also Read:Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; Find out what happens next - gps

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; check out what happens next

    Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog-tgy

    Meet Pebbles, world’s oldest living dog

    Watch Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station-tgy

    Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station

    Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father's love - gps

    Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

    Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight - gps

    Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai UP Police use Stranger Things to convey a message - adt

    Mumbai, UP Police use 'Stranger Things' to convey a message

    Rapper Drake shares Sidhu Moose Wala's picture, gives tribute to the late Punjabi singer RBA

    Rapper Drake shares Sidhu Moose Wala's picture, gives tribute to the late Punjabi singer

    Formula 1 F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Sergio Perez to effortful Carlos Sainz Jr - Ranking the top racing moments-ayh

    F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Perez to effortful Sainz - Ranking the top racing moments

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder top 5 songs that made him the popular star drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s top 5 songs that made him the popular star

    PM CARES for Children: Key decisions to help kids who lost their parents to Covid

    PM CARES for Children: 10 key decisions to help kids who lost their parents to Covid

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon