Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch

The baseball match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA, was delayed due to a giant squirrel who interrupted the match by a few minutes.

You must have seen those videos of dogs running across a stadium during an ongoing cricket (or any other spot) match. Birds and animals have often interrupted matches by mistakenly coming on to the grounds. But these minor interrupts are nothing but awdorable to watch. One such incident occurred on Saturday after a giant squirrel entered the field during a match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA.

The baseball tournament was interrupted for several minutes as the squirrel jumped from the stadium’s overhead wires. Minor League Baseball's official Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, "SQUIRREL DELAY"

In a video halting the game, players and the ground keepers can be seen trying hard to capture the squirrel as the viewers heard cheering in astonishment.

The ground keepers can be seen using a net and buckets to grab the squirrel. As the ground keepers chase the squirrel, the match commentator said, “This squirrel is in a heck of a way. The grounds crew, the bullpen… everybody is trying to corral this beast.”

After a minute-long collective effort, one of the ground keepers catches the squirrel and puts it in a large bucket. The man sustains bites while he grabs the squirrel.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 441K views and 2093 likes. While some netizens felt the video was hilarious, others were concerned about the rodent. A user wrote, "Not the most impressive animal but damn is it funny when they make a whole stadium stop and watch them run around." Another person commented, "I hope they let the Squirrel buddy go once outside the stadium. Squirrels are so freaking cute and have big personalities. I just love them!"

Squirrels might look cute, but they are believed to be vicious attackers when in danger. Early this year, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office officials in the USA were attacked by a pet squirrel while inspecting a vehicle in which the squirrel was stored.

