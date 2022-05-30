Bride, groom exchange snake garlands as part of bizarre rituals

Snakes are fearsome creatures, and no matter the length or species, any encounter with them is threatening. Most people get scared when they spot or touch snakes accidentally. However, an old video of a bizarre ritual has resurfaced on the Internet: the video shows a bride and groom exchanging snake garlands during their wedding.

According to sources, this bizarre incident occurred in a remote village in Maharashtra's Beed district. Instead of traditional flower garlands, the bride and groom chose deadly snake garlands. In the video, the couple dressed in a white dress put snake garlands around each other’s necks. The exciting element of the video is none of them looks scared.

Initially, the bride puts a lengthy snake around the groom’s neck, following which the couple poses for photos. Later, during the groom’s turn, he carries a giant python and puts it around the bride’s neck. A massive crowd is also witnessed in the video who were present during the wedding. Reportedly, the couple is local wildlife department workers who reside in a remote district.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 6231 likes. Watching the bizarre wedding ritual, social media users were stunned. The video has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned who can’t seem to wrap their heads around it. Several users were interested to know what was happening, while many others made fun of the hilarious ritual. A user wrote, "kya mtlb reception me Zahar pilaynge." Another person commented, "Entire life virgin banke reh lenge, par yeh wala bakchodi nhi ho payega humse.." Watch the video.

