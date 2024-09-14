Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP: Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH)

    Tensions recently flared in Faizganj Behta, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, after an Islamic flag was allegedly hoisted on a mobile tower, replacing a saffron flag that had been put up earlier.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Tensions recently flared in Faizganj Behta, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, after an Islamic flag was allegedly hoisted on a mobile tower, replacing a saffron flag that had been put up earlier. The incident took place in Mudiya Dhuraiki village and led to widespread anger among local Hindu organizations, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who filed complaints with the police demanding swift action.

    According to reports, the saffron flag had been mounted on the BSNL tower during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations earlier this year. However, on the night of the incident, it was allegedly torn down and replaced with what many initially believed to be an Islamic flag. The following morning, residents noticed the change, sparking outrage. A crowd quickly gathered, and protests erupted, with demonstrators accusing local miscreants of attempting to incite communal tension.

    Hindu organizations staged a protest near the tower, calling for the removal of the flag and the arrest of those responsible. A formal complaint was submitted to the Faizganj Behta police station, with protesters demanding immediate action to restore communal harmony in the area.

    Local police responded quickly, arriving at the scene to calm the agitated crowd. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the police removed the flags from the tower. A soldier, who had been present during the incident, reportedly climbed the tower after taking off his uniform and took down the Islamic flag to prevent further unrest.

    However, upon investigation, police officials clarified that the situation had been misinterpreted. According to them, the flag hoisted on the tower was not an Islamic flag, but rather a banner related to the Barawafat festival. They also denied reports that the saffron flag had been torn, stating that no such damage had occurred. Despite this clarification, tensions remained high, and police continued to monitor the area closely to prevent further unrest.

