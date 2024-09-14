UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced new job vacancies in the Revenue Department, focusing on key roles like Accountant, Revenue Inspector, and Naib Tehsildar. He also pushed for swift promotions, technological upgrades, and timely public service delivery, with plans for creating additional leadership positions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a new wave of job openings in the state's Revenue Department, focusing on positions like Accountant, Revenue Inspector, and Naib Tehsildar. He has also directed the immediate requisition for filling vacant clerical roles.

In a recent high-level meeting, CM Yogi emphasized the urgency of addressing pending promotions for Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector posts. He stressed the need for deploying skilled youth, especially in IT roles, across the Tehsil, District, Division, and Revenue Board levels to modernize the department's operations.

To boost efficiency, the Chief Minister proposed vehicle allowances for Accountants and Revenue Inspectors, as well as four-wheelers for Naib Tehsildars. He also suggested providing new tablets for better GPS-based tasks.

Further, CM Yogi highlighted the importance of timely public service delivery, such as issuing certificates and handling land-related matters. He urged the creation of new positions, including Settlement Commissioners for both urban and rural areas and a Director of Training, within the Revenue Board.

Action on these directives will follow, pending department-level proposals. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Revenue, attended the meeting.

Latest Videos