UP: Students forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in Baghpat school, concerns raised (WATCH)

A video highlighting deplorable conditions at a government school in Ratol town, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage online on Saturday. The footage, which has gone viral on social media platform X, shows students studying under umbrellas inside classrooms with leaking roofs due to recent heavy rains.

The viral video reveals a troubling scene where children are forced to study amidst water drips and damp conditions, highlighting significant deficiencies in the infrastructure of government schools in the region. The exposure of these issues has led to heightened scrutiny and accountability for local educational authorities.

The video, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), has drawn sharp criticism from users, with one commenting, “Look at the condition of a government school in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh – the lintel is leaking and the kids are studying under umbrellas.”

Another user expressed their frustration, stating, “If the education minister has even a little shame left, he should resign from his post. Not a single work has been done in the field of education in two and a half years.”

A third user criticized the broader governance narrative, remarking, “What can be a bigger failure for a government than this; a narrative of good governance and global prominence is created and India's education system is narrating the tale of its miserable condition.”

The case underscores the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and better management in government educational institutions to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

