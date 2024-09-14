Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP: Students forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in Baghpat school, concerns raised (WATCH)

    A video highlighting deplorable conditions at a government school in Ratol town, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage online on Saturday.

    UP Students forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in Baghpat school, concerns raised (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    A video highlighting deplorable conditions at a government school in Ratol town, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage online on Saturday. The footage, which has gone viral on social media platform X, shows students studying under umbrellas inside classrooms with leaking roofs due to recent heavy rains.

    The viral video reveals a troubling scene where children are forced to study amidst water drips and damp conditions, highlighting significant deficiencies in the infrastructure of government schools in the region. The exposure of these issues has led to heightened scrutiny and accountability for local educational authorities.

    Also read: 'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

    The video, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), has drawn sharp criticism from users, with one commenting, “Look at the condition of a government school in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh – the lintel is leaking and the kids are studying under umbrellas.”

    Another user expressed their frustration, stating, “If the education minister has even a little shame left, he should resign from his post. Not a single work has been done in the field of education in two and a half years.”

    A third user criticized the broader governance narrative, remarking, “What can be a bigger failure for a government than this; a narrative of good governance and global prominence is created and India's education system is narrating the tale of its miserable condition.”

    The case underscores the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and better management in government educational institutions to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

    Also read: PM Modi welcomes new calf 'Deepjyoti' at Lok Kalyan Marg residence, heartwarming video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail dmn

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail

    Treated like slaves, worked 15 hours daily Four Indians tricked into joining Russian Army return home snt

    'Treated like slaves, worked 15 hours daily': Four Indians tricked into joining Russian Army return home

    The Cost of Corrosion Resistance: Understanding the price and value of stainless steel gcw

    The Cost of Corrosion Resistance: Understanding the price and value of stainless steel

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work live updates gcw

    'I've come here as your didi': Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions vkp

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions

    Recent Stories

    Walking vs Jogging: Which Is Better For Weight Loss gcw

    Walking vs Jogging: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail dmn

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway snt

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list RKK

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list

    SHOCKING! Minister's daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days NTI

    SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon