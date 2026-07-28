A 25-year-old newlywed man in UP allegedly died by suicide a day after a public fight with his wife, reportedly triggered by suspicion after he saw her with another man. His wife later attempted suicide and is recovering in hospital. A video showing the couple fighting on the road has gone viral and is now being examined by police.

A 25-year-old newlywed man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, just 20 days after his wedding. His death came a day after he reportedly had a public fight with his wife following a dispute linked to suspicion about her being with another man. The man's wife later also allegedly tried to take her own life and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

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The incident has shocked residents of Jugramau village under the Friends Colony police station area. A video showing the couple arguing and allegedly fighting on a road has also gone viral on social media. Police are now looking into the video as part of their investigation.

Newlywed couple had been married for just 20 days

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ankit Kushwaha. According to his family, he married Khushboo on July 6, 2026, reported Aaj Tak. The family was still settling into the early days of the marriage when tensions reportedly began to grow between the couple.

According to family members, the situation became serious a day before Ankit's death.

They said Khushboo was travelling towards a bus stand with someone she knew when Ankit allegedly saw her with another man. This reportedly led to an argument between the husband and wife.

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The disagreement soon turned into a physical fight in the middle of the road.

People who were nearby reportedly stepped in and separated the couple before sending them home.

However, the dispute did not end there.

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Viral video shows couple fighting on road

Someone at the scene reportedly recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly began circulating online.

The footage reportedly shows the couple involved in an argument, with a crowd gathered around them.

The exact circumstances surrounding the dispute are still being investigated. Police are also trying to establish what happened before and after the video was recorded.

The viral clip has now become an important part of the investigation as officers try to understand the events that led to Ankit's death.

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Man found dead near his home

According to the family, Ankit left home on Monday morning. Some time later, his family reportedly learnt that he had been found hanging from a tree in a field around 200 metres from his home.

Police from the Friends Colony station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. A forensic team also examined the scene.

After completing the initial proceedings, police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

News of the death quickly spread through Jugramau village, with a large number of people gathering after the incident.

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Wife attempts suicide after learning about husband's death

After learning about Ankit's death, Khushboo reportedly tried to take her own life. According to her family, she first took sleeping pills and later allegedly attempted to hang herself with a sari.

She was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition. Her condition is now said to be out of danger.

During her treatment, Khushboo reportedly gave her version of what happened between the couple.

She claimed that Ankit had misunderstood the situation. According to her, she had gone to the market to buy clothes when her husband saw her with another man and became suspicious.

She alleged that Ankit then confronted and assaulted her in the market.

Khushboo reportedly said she had told him in anger that she could not continue living with someone who treated her that way.

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Family gives a different account

Ankit's elder brother, Rajesh, has given a different account of the events. According to him, the family had already made it clear that Khushboo would not be allowed to go anywhere without written consent.

He claimed that the dispute began after Ankit saw his wife travelling with another man.

Rajesh said the incident left his younger brother deeply disturbed. According to the family, Ankit remained mentally upset after the argument and died the following day.

The claims made by both sides have not yet been independently established.

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Police examining viral video

The viral video is now being examined by police as part of the investigation. Officers are trying to establish who recorded the footage and what exactly happened during the argument shown in the clip.

They are also looking into the events surrounding the couple's dispute and the circumstances that preceded Ankit's death. City Circle Officer Avnish Kumar Singh said police had received information that a man had died by suicide.

He said the necessary legal proceedings, including the preparation of the inquest report and post-mortem, had been carried out.

The officer also confirmed that a video connected to the incident had come to light and was being investigated.

Police said further legal action would be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.

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(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)