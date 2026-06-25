A 35-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by another man over a dispute involving a woman in Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru district, on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by another man over a dispute involving a woman in Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka on Tuesday. The victim, Arun Kumar, a resident of Hoovinahaklu, was allegedly attacked by Sheshagiri, who hails from Huigere near Magundi, in Balehonnur. According to police, both men and the woman involved work as daily-wage labourers.

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Police said Arun Kumar had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly a year. The woman has reportedly been living separately from her husband, and Arun was said to be planning to marry her.

However, tensions escalated after Sheshagiri also developed a close friendship with the woman. Police said the growing bond allegedly triggered friction between the two men, with Arun reportedly asking the woman to cut ties with Sheshagiri.

On Tuesday when both Arun and Sheshagiri arrived at the woman's house, a heated argument broke out and escalated.

During the confrontation, Sheshagiri allegedly attacked Arun with a machete, inflicting severe injuries.

Police have registered a case at the Balehonnur police station and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.