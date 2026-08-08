Wool weavers in Jammu and Kashmir express renewed hope after PM Modi's focus on the handloom sector. Artisan Sukhdev speaks on the laborious craft, market decline, and hopes for government support to expand their reach and revive the trade.

A wave of joy and hope has swept through wool weavers and artisans in the remote hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the country's traditional handloom sector.

An Artisan's Story: Labour, Challenges, and Hope

Handloom artisan Sukhdev, who has been engaged in the craft for around 25 to 30 years, said the process involves raising sheep, obtaining wool, processing it through machines, spinning the yarn and finally weaving it by hand.

Describing the work as labour-intensive, Sukhdev said preparing the raw yarn takes considerable time, and it takes at least a month to complete a shawl.

"We raise our own sheep and use their wool. Then it goes through a machine process, followed by spinning. Finally, we weave it by hand. It requires a lot of hard work," Sukhdev said.

He said snowfall during winter affects the work, even though the woollen products are particularly useful in the cold weather. He added that the artisans also sell their products, but the market has shrunk compared to earlier.

According to Sukhdev, the products were previously sold in the Haridwar area, while a decline in market prices has prompted some people to discontinue the work.

Sukhdev said PM Modi's mention of the traditional handloom sector had raised hopes that the artisans could get access to larger markets for their craft. "PM Modi spoke about it in the video, and it could create a market for us going forward. We might continue this work; seeing the video might help the trade grow and flourish. We are very happy about what he said," he said.

He said expanding the reach of their products to major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai and markets across the country and abroad could help artisans earn better wages.

Sukhdev also urged the government to ensure that handloom schemes reach artisans in remote areas, alleging that such schemes often remain limited to lower areas and do not reach them. "If the government helps expand the market for these products, our work will thrive," he said.

PM Modi's National Handloom Day Message

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Handloom Day on Friday by celebrating India's rich handloom heritage and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the country's weavers and artisans, describing the sector as a key pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid tribute to generations of artisans who have preserved India's traditional craftsmanship while encouraging citizens to promote the sector through social media. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a post on his official X handle. (ANI)