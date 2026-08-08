Three people were killed on the Jalandhar-Maksudan Bypass Highway when their car crashed into a parked truck. The incident occurred on Saturday morning. Police are identifying the victims and searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene.

A road accident on the Jalandhar-Maksudan Bypass Highway claimed the lives of three people after a car rammed into a parked truck on Saturday morning, police said.

Police Launch Investigation

Station House Officer (SHO) Division 1, SI Rakesh Kumar, said police received information about the accident at around 6:30 AM. The victims' bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, and police are tracing their identities and contacting the transport company linked to the Haryana-registered truck.

Speaking to the reporters, Kumar said, "Information regarding an accident was received today at 6.30 AM... A loaded Canter truck was parked on the road. A Swift car, carrying three occupants, rammed into it from the rear at high speed. The car was severely damaged in the collision, and all three occupants died on the spot... The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital. Based on the car's registration details, the address traces back to the Lamme village area. We are currently trying to make contact there."

Truck Driver Flees Scene

Police said the owner of the car has not yet been identified, while the truck driver fled the scene following the collision.

"The car's owner has not yet been identified, and the truck driver fled the scene. Traffic flow has been restored, and the car has been moved to the side. Further investigation is underway. We are proceeding with the necessary legal action. The truck bears the marking 'KTC' and has a Haryana registration number. We are attempting to contact the transport company," he further said.

Further investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI)