Two people were swept away in a flash flood in Ramnagar, J&K. One body has been found, with a search ongoing for the second. In Rajouri, heavy rains triggered flash floods, causing extensive damage to agricultural land and crops, impacting local farmers.

Two people were swept away after a sudden surge of water entered a ravine in Ramnagar, officials said. Executive Magistrate 1st Class and Tehsildar Ramnagar Satish Kumar said one body was found lodged against a rock and was being retrieved, while a search operation was underway for the second person. Local authorities launched an immediate search and rescue operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police following reports of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Satish Kumar, said, "We were informed that water had suddenly surged into a ravine and that two people had been swept away. As soon as we learned this, we rushed to the spot; I called the SHO and the SDRF team." "According to the latest report, one body is lodged against a rock and is being retrieved, while the search for the second body has already commenced," he added.

Widespread Damage in Rajouri

Meanwhile, extensive damage to agricultural land and standing crops has been reported from Mehra village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after fresh flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall swept through the area, leaving several farming families facing severe losses.

A local farmer from Mehra village said that the latest flash flood has increased the destruction caused by the July 19 floods, washing away fertile agricultural land that sustained dozens of families.

Repeated spells of intense rainfall have eroded riverbanks and agricultural fields, disrupting livelihoods in the village. The change in the river's course has also resulted in large stretches of cultivable land being washed away, raising concerns over the long-term impact on farming and livestock-dependent households.

IMD Issues Alert

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department has advised people to remain alert, particularly in vulnerable areas, as heavy rain may lead to localised flooding, flash floods and landslides in susceptible locations.

Officials have urged people living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

Damage assessment is underway in Rajouri, with affected families seeking compensation and restoration measures for the loss of agricultural land and livelihoods. (ANI)