A woman's video showing a thoughtful notice from her South Korean neighbours has gone viral online. She said residents were informed about month-long construction work and asked to give consent over possible dust and drilling noise. What impressed her most was that a pen was attached to the notice for easy signing.

A small gesture by residents of a South Korean apartment building has caught the attention of social media users after an Indian woman shared how her neighbours informed her about upcoming construction work. The woman, who said she lives in South Korea, posted a video explaining that she returned home from work to find a paper and a pen attached to her door. She said she translated the notice and learnt that construction work was due to take place in a nearby flat for around a month. The notice informed residents about possible problems such as drilling noise and construction dust and asked them to give their consent.

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For her, however, the most impressive part was not simply being informed about the work. It was the fact that a pen had also been attached to the notice.

'Such a small detail, yet so thoughtful'

The woman said the arrangement meant residents did not have to go inside their homes to look for a pen before signing the notice.

She was also impressed to see that similar notices, with pens attached, had been placed outside almost every flat on the floor.

Sharing the video, she wrote that South Korea had "truly gone the extra mile". She praised the effort to keep residents informed about possible disruption and said the simple addition of a pen made the process easier and more convenient.

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers praising what they saw as a thoughtful way of dealing with neighbours before starting construction.

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Indians compare it with their own experiences

A large part of the online discussion came from Indian users, who compared the situation with their own experiences of construction work in residential areas.

Several users joked that if a pen were left outside a flat in India, it might disappear before anyone had a chance to sign the paper.

Others said construction work often begins without neighbours being informed, while some complained about the noise, dust and disruption caused by building and renovation work.

One user wrote that in India, neighbours may start construction without asking for consent and leave materials such as bricks, cement and sand outside other people's homes.

Another user joked that even banks in India sometimes keep pens tied down, referring to the fear that the pen attached to the notice might not be there for long.

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Some users raise an important question

Not everyone focused only on the humorous side of the video. Some viewers asked what would happen if a neighbour did not give consent for the construction work. They questioned whether the work would be delayed or stopped if someone objected because of genuine concerns about noise, dust or other disruption.

Others pointed out that the purpose of the notice may simply be to inform neighbours and seek their agreement to the possible inconvenience, rather than give every resident the power to cancel construction.

The discussion showed how a simple notice had raised wider questions about neighbourly manners, communication and respect for shared living spaces.

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'Consent' becomes the talking point

Many social media users praised the idea of informing neighbours before carrying out work that could affect them.

Comments described the gesture as an example of good manners, discipline and consideration. Some users said they wished similar practices were more common in India.

At the same time, a few commenters said such behaviour was not unusual in their own communities and argued that respectful neighbours exist everywhere.

The viral video ultimately turned a simple construction notice into a wider online conversation about how small acts of consideration can make life easier for people living close to one another.

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