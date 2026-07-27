A pregnant woman was found dead near a river Colombia, four days after she disappeared. Authorities said she suffered multiple stab wounds and her unborn baby was missing from her womb. Police are investigating the case as a possible feminicide and have offered a 200 million Colombian peso reward for information leading to those responsible.

A 21-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant has been found dead in Cali, Colombia, days after she disappeared, while her unborn baby remains missing. María Camila Potosí was last seen alive on July 16. Four days later, her body was discovered near Meléndez River in the rural La Buitrera area of Cali. According to Colombian media reports, Potosí had suffered multiple stab wounds. Authorities also found that her unborn baby was no longer in her womb, leaving her family desperately hoping that the child may still be alive.

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She was last seen riding a motorcycle

Potosí was reportedly 36 weeks pregnant and had recently celebrated a gender reveal for her baby girl, whom she planned to name Alahia.

On the afternoon of July 16, she left the home of her partner's family in the Meléndez area. Reports said she had told people she was going for a routine pregnancy check-up or to collect gifts for her unborn child.

Security camera footage later showed her getting onto a motorcycle with a woman she had reportedly met only a few weeks earlier through a local support programme for expectant mothers.

It was the last known sighting of Potosí alive.

Her family reported her missing after she failed to return home.

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Body found near Meléndez River

On July 20, Potosí's body was found near the Meléndez River in the La Buitrera area, around four miles from where she was last seen.

According to reports by Colombian outlets, her body had been wrapped in sheets and blankets, with her hands and feet bound. She had suffered at least four stab wounds.

The discovery that her unborn baby was missing from her womb added another deeply disturbing element to the case.

Potosí's mother, Alba Ruby Gómez, has publicly appealed for the safe return of her granddaughter. The family is holding on to the hope that the baby may still be alive.

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Woman seen with Potosí questioned

The woman who was seen riding away with Potosí was reportedly turned over to authorities by her family after they recognised her from the security footage.

Her former partner, Carlos Rincón, reportedly told local media that the woman did not return home on the night Potosí disappeared and did not respond to his messages. He claimed she returned the following day and behaved as though nothing had happened.

Rincón also alleged that the woman had previously claimed to be pregnant on two occasions and had once said she had lost a baby. It remains unclear whether these claims have any connection to Potosí's missing child.

Cali Police Commander Herbert Benavides confirmed that the woman seen in the footage had been indicted, according to reports.

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Police offer major reward

Authorities believe more than four people could have been involved in the crime. No further arrests have been announced so far.

On July 24, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder announced a reward of 200 million Colombian pesos for information that could help identify and capture those responsible for Potosí's death.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the case on several charges, including forced disappearance, aggravated torture, disappearance of evidence and aggravated homicide.

Authorities are also working to establish what happened to Potosí's baby and whether the child is still alive.

The case has shocked Cali and drawn widespread attention as investigators continue searching for answers about the young mother's final hours and the whereabouts of her unborn daughter.

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