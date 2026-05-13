A tragic case has been reported from Nara village in Panipat, where a couple allegedly died by suicide after months of harassment and intimidation by their daughter-in-law and her family.

Rajesh, 46, and Suman, 44, were found unconscious at their home on May 9. They were first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Rohtak for further treatment. However, both died due to the incident.

Doctors at Panipat Civil Hospital declared Suman dead on arrival. Rajesh was referred to Pt BD Sharma PGIMS in Rohtak, where he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.