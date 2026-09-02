Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's cabinet reviewed low rainfall in three districts, ensuring water and fodder. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's economic progress, citing a 28% GST growth and a surge in port cargo handling.

Under the chairmanship of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday in Gandhinagar. Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Spokesperson Minister Harsh Sanghavi addressed the media and provided detailed information on the decisions taken during the meeting and the state’s economic progress. Providing the details, Deputy CM stated that the Chief Minister reviewed the low rainfall situation in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts. All departments have been directed to ensure adequate drinking water and fodder in these areas. In-charge Ministers have also been instructed to closely monitor the situation.

State's Economic Progress Highlighted

According to a press release, the Deputy CM stated that despite economic challenges across the world, India’s GDP growth rate stood at 7.8%, reflecting the strength of the Indian economy. Despite the reduction in GST rates in the interest of citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has recorded a significant increase in GST collection. Gujarat’s GST growth was 20% last month, which increased to 28% this month.

Unprecedented Increase in Cargo Handling

Referring to the unprecedented increase in cargo handling at Gujarat’s ports, he stated that during the review of the state’s ports at the Cabinet meeting, it was found that a single port alone handled 50 million metric tonnes of cargo, marking a 1.25-fold increase, the press release said.

The increased cargo handling figures at the ports clearly indicate that Gujarat’s manufacturing output has increased and there has been a major surge in exports from the state. (ANI)