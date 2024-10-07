Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man's 'stock market gains & powerpoint' pitch in bizarre matrimonial ad leaves Internet amused; see VIRAL post

    A 26-year-old “investor” from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm with a matrimonial advertisement that’s equal parts peculiar and ambitious.

    UP man's 'stock market & powerpoint' pitch in bizarre matrimonial ad leaves Internet amused; see VIRAL post
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    A 26-year-old “investor” from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm with a matrimonial advertisement that’s equal parts peculiar and ambitious. The man boldly claims to earn Rs 29 lakh annually, boasting that his income is “compoundingly increasing” at a jaw-dropping rate of 54% every year. Unsurprisingly, this unusual ad has set social media abuzz, particularly on X, where it has left netizens both amused and baffled.

    While the ad opens with conventional details such as the man’s physical appearance and caste, it quickly pivots to focus on his impressive financial credentials. According to the advertisement, the investor has carved a niche for himself in the Indian stock market, and claims to have developed a self-taught, self-discovered method that allows his income to grow exponentially.

    “Investor (Indian stock market), earning 29 LPA (actual, present). Income and net worth compoundingly increasing every year by 54% (self-discovered, self-taught work),” the ad declares.

    Also read: Rajasthan: Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened

    Yet, the eccentricity doesn’t end there. In a bid to prove the reliability and safety of his profession, the investor offers potential brides a PowerPoint presentation—yes, a 16-slide presentation—explaining his method for “safe investing” and how it has rendered him “financially independent.” The ad promises that those curious about his unique approach will receive the presentation via WhatsApp.

    “Investing is own work (Safe Business). A PowerPoint presentation (16 slides), created by the boy, explaining how Safe Investing makes him Financially Independent, will be sent by reply WhatsApp message,” the ad further states.

    The ad, originally shared on X by ex-banker Samit Singh, has since generated a whirlwind of reactions.

    Some found the ad amusing, with one user suggesting that his perfect match would be a “short seller, so they can build an all-weather household!”

    Another user wittily pointed out that the man was securing a win-win scenario, seeking both a bride and an opportunity to market his PowerPoint presentation.

    Not to be outdone, one comment humorously remarked that at a compounding growth rate of 54%, the man might soon outpace legendary investor Warren Buffett.

    Another chimed in, speculating that while the groom insists there’s “no demand,” he seems to be keeping a “call option” open just in case.

    However, amid the chuckles and jokes, some users raised red flags, questioning whether the unusual ad might be part of a phishing scam.

     

