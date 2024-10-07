Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened

    A groom in Alwar, Rajasthan, was scammed out of 65,000 rupees by a runaway bride. After the wedding, the bride excused herself to use the restroom and fled the scene. Police are currently investigating the matter.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Runaway bride cases are on the rise in Rajasthan. However, their modus operandi has evolved. A recent incident in Alwar district highlights this alarming trend. A bride vanished after the wedding ceremony, leaving the groom utterly devastated. The bride disappeared on the pretext of using the restroom.

    The groom, seeking companionship after his first wife's passing, falls victim to a scam.
    Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Alwar City, complained to Additional SP Tejpal Singh, stating that he had lost his first wife and wished to remarry. He contacted Babulal Bairwa, who promised to arrange a marriage for him. Trusting Babulal, Yogesh and his relatives travelled to Khairthal.

    The groom spends a significant sum on the wedding arrangements.
    In Khairthal, Yogesh was introduced to Shobha Devi Suman from Bihar. He liked her, and they agreed to a marriage for 65,000 rupees. The wedding ceremony took place at a temple. Babulal then demanded an additional 20,000 rupees, to which Yogesh promised to pay upon reaching home.

    The bride executes her plan near the temple.
    As Yogesh returned home with his new bride, Shobha asked to stop the car near Vijay Mandir, pretending to use the restroom. She got out of the vehicle and fled. When she started shouting for help, people gathered around. Shobha told them that she was being kidnapped. The police arrived and took Yogesh and his relatives to the police station. Shobha was sent to a shelter home. The police are currently investigating the matter and will determine the truth after a thorough inquiry.

