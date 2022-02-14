UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 55 seats in 9 districts in second phase

In the second round of the 403-member parliament elections, voting is underway for 55 seats in 9 districts. The results would be decalred on March 10.

In the first round of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 58 seats in 11 districts were voted on, with a voter turnout of 60.17 per cent. Now, all political parties are looking forward to the second round of voting. In the second round of the 403-member parliament elections, voting will take place on February 14 for 55 seats in 9 districts.

On February 14, the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held, voting for 55 seats in nine districts. The race for 55 seats in nine districts will be fierce. There are 586 candidates running for these 55 seats in the districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Sambhal, Rampur, and Badaun. A maximum of 15 candidates are competing for seats in Bareilly's Cantt, Moradabad's Kanth, and Shahjahanpur.

Rampur

Azam Khan is running from prison to preserve 'Raj' in the Rampur assembly seat. This time around, the Rampur Rampur seat is still hot. Azam Khan, a seasoned UP politician, is running for re-election from this seat. Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party MP who has been imprisoned for two years, is running from here. The BJP has fielded Akash Saxena against Azam Khan, the BSP has fielded Sadaqat Hussain, and the Congress has chosen Kazim Ali Khan. Concerning his political position on this seat, he and his family members have been with it since the 1980s, and he has won the election to the assembly from this seat nine times. He was an SP founding member.

Suar

The SP has given Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, a ticket from Rampur's Suar seat. Abdullah Azam has also been imprisoned with his father for two years. Only a few days ago, the court granted him bail. It should be noted that Abdullah is facing 43 criminal charges. Apna Dal (Sonelal) has selected Haider Ali Khan, Shankar Lal Saini of the BSP, and Ram Rakshapal Singh of the Congress to run against Abdullah.

Shahjahanpur

All eyes are on Shahjahanpur assembly seat during the second phase. Suresh Khanna, the BJP's veteran politician and cabinet member in Yogi's government, is running for re-election from this seat. Suresh Khanna, the Finance Minister, is running for this seat in the assembly elections. Suresh Khanna has held this seat continuously since 1989. Khanna has served as a minister on various occasions. In the Shahjahanpur assembly, there are around three lakh 59 thousand voters. The SP has Tanveer Khan on the ballot this time around, the BSP has Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu, and the Congress has Poonam.

In terms of Suresh Khanna's political career, he has won 8 elections from this seat and thus far has reached the legislature. Suresh Khanna became the first MLA from this seat in 1989. Then his triumphant adventure continues. He won elections in 1991, 1993, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017. Khanna is now a minister in the Yogi government. He is now in the race to win the 2022 assembly election for the ninth time. In this election, he will face Tanveer Khan of the SP alliance, Sarves Pandey of the BSP, and Poonam Pandey of the Congress.

Kundarki

This time, the Kundarki seat of Moradabad is also a hot topic. The SP party has handed a ticket to Shafiqur Rahman Burke's grandson Ziaur Rehman, a member of the Samajwadi Party. Haji Rizwan, the SP's MLA from this seat before the ticket was cut, joined the BSP once the ticket was cut. From here, the BSP has declared him a candidate. The BJP has chosen Kamal Prajapati as their candidate, while the Congress has chosen Darkasha Begum.

Chandausi

Gulabo Devi, Minister of State for Secondary Education in the Yogi administration, has been handed a ticket from the Chandausi assembly seat Sambhal by the BJP. Gulabo Devi had won from here before. His standing as a minister in the Yogi administration is directly related to the election. SP has fielded Vimlesh Kumari to run against him in this seat. Ranvijay Singh is the BSP candidate. Mithilesh Kumari, on the other hand, has been handed a ticket in Congress. At the same time, Ravindra Kumar is the Azad Samaj Party's candidate.

Amla

In Uttar Pradesh's second phase of elections, the Amla assembly seat has become a high-profile constituency. The BJP has nominated existing MLA Dharampal Singh in this constituency, while the SP has nominated RK Sharma. RK Sharma was elected on a BJP ticket in the previous election in Bilsi, however, he later quit and joined the SP. SP has designated him as its official candidate for this position. Following this, only a previous BJP MLA has a claim on this seat, in addition to the BJP's Dharampal Singh. While the BSP has nominated Laxman Prasad Lodhi for this seat, Congress has nominated Omvir Yadav.

Bilsi

MLA Radha Krishna Sharma, who won the previous election from Bilsi on a BJP ticket, is running this time on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Dharampal Singh has served as an MLA four times, while Sharma has served twice. The BSP has nominated Laxman Prasad, while the Congress has nominated Omvir Yadav.

