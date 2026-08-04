Three people, including a man and two women who were mute and deaf, were found dead inside a rented house in Prayagraj’s Garhi Kala area on Tuesday. Police suspect they may have died after a violent fight among themselves. Their bodies had visible injury marks. A forensic team collected evidence, while post-mortem reports are awaited.

Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a rented house in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, leaving residents of the Garhi Kala locality shocked. The deceased include one man and two women. Police said all three were mute and deaf. They had reportedly been living together in a rented room in the Shahganj police station area for the past few months. The bodies were discovered after the landlord became concerned when there was no movement from the room and nobody opened the door.

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Landlady raises alarm

According to ACP Ravi Kumar Gupta, the house belonged to a woman identified as Sushila Devi. She noticed that the occupants had not opened their door for some time on Tuesday morning. When there was still no response, she went inside and found three bodies lying in the room. She immediately informed the local police.

A police team reached the spot and began examining the room. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination.

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Police suspect fight between three

During the initial inquiry, police learnt from local residents that the man and the two women had been staying together. They were reportedly involved in collecting scrap and waste for a living.

Police suspect that an argument broke out between the three in the morning. The dispute may have turned violent, with the three allegedly attacking each other with sharp objects.

All three are believed to have suffered serious injuries, leading to their deaths at the spot. Police said visible injury marks were found on the bodies.

However, investigators have not yet reached a final conclusion about how the deaths occurred.

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Forensic team collects evidence

A forensic team also visited the house and carefully examined the scene. Investigators collected evidence that could help establish what happened inside the room. ACP Gupta said the initial findings do not suggest an outside rivalry or robbery. At present, police suspect that the deaths may have resulted from a fight between the three occupants.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police said the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths will become clearer after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

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