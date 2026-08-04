CM VD Satheesan announced Rs 10,000 aid for each flood-hit household in Pathanamthitta. He said 133 relief camps shelter over 6,400 people and promised Rs 6 lakh for fully destroyed homes, with more aid for farmers and traders under review.

Financial Assistance and Relief Measures

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for every flood-affected household during his visit to Pathanamthitta, where he reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration amid widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister said 133 relief camps are currently functioning in the district, providing shelter to more than 6,400 people, with the majority of the camps located in the Thiruvalla region where floodwaters are yet to recede. Addressing reporters after a review meeting with district officials, Satheesan said the state government has delegated full financial and administrative powers to the district administration to undertake relief operations without delay. "A total of 133 relief camps are currently functioning here, with more than 6,400 people staying in them. Most of the camps have been set up in the Thiruvalla region, where the main issue is that the floodwaters have still not receded. We reviewed the measures taken so far. The State Government has given full authority to the district administration, including the authority to spend whatever amount is necessary. Financial assistance of ₹10,000 will be provided to each household affected by floodwaters," the Chief Minister said.

Long-Term Mitigation and Past Failures

Referring to the recurring floods in Pathanamthitta district, Satheesan said the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 had exposed the need for long-term mitigation measures, many of which remain unimplemented. "Flooding has become a recurring problem in Pathanamthitta. There has been a failure to implement the necessary measures after the major floods of 2018 and 2019. The silt deposited in the rivers during each flood has remained there, significantly reducing the space available for water to flow. The rivers have become shallower. Immediate steps will be taken to remove this silt. When extremely severe weather is detected on radar, there is often not enough time to evacuate people...," he added.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan arrived in Aranmula and chaired a review meeting with district officials at the Kozhencherry Rest House before assessing the flood situation and addressing the media. The Chief Minister said the government understands the extent of the suffering caused by the recent floods and noted that heavy rainfall began before official warnings could be issued, making rescue operations more challenging. He assured that the government machinery is prepared to respond to disaster situations. The Chief Minister announced that the state government has approved compensation of Rs 6 lakh for houses that have been completely destroyed in the floods. He added that assistance for partially damaged houses, as well as compensation for losses suffered by farmers and traders, would be taken up for consideration at the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday. He said rivers have lost much of their carrying capacity due to silt accumulation and assured that urgent steps would be taken to remove it. He also said Kerala aims to establish India's best weather forecasting system and strengthen disaster management in Pathanamthitta.

CM's Visit to Relief Camps

The Chief Minister later visited relief camps at MT LP School, Chirayirambu, and Government LP School in Ranni, where he interacted with affected residents and assured them of government support. At a meeting held at MS Higher Secondary School, Satheesan also met representatives of the trading community and said the government would seriously consider the financial losses suffered by business establishments due to the floods. He later left for Thiruvalla, where he was scheduled to visit additional flood-affected areas and meet the family of a youth who died after falling into floodwaters at Karingali Puncha in Pandalam earlier in the day.

State-Level Response

State Minister AP Anilkumar also reviewed the ongoing relief operations and said the government had instructed district administrations to ensure timely assistance to all affected people. "We have already given all directions to the district collectors and other officers to take immediate action according to what people need. We have already started the camps. We are already giving all support to the affected people. There is no issue; everything is going well. 700 relief camps have already started. Around 15,000 people are there. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has also given the correct directions to give support to these relief camps," he told ANI.

Widespread Rains and Further Alerts

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued to lash Kottayam district, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Kodimatha, Thazhathangadi and Illikkal. Several houses and commercial establishments have been inundated, while educational institutions remain closed in view of the adverse weather conditions. The Pamba River continues to flow above danger levels in Pathanamthitta district. With a Red Alert issued for the catchment area of the Moozhiyar Dam, authorities have warned that the dam may have to be opened at short notice if the inflow of water continues to increase, urging residents in downstream areas to remain vigilant. (ANI)