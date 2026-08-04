A Bengaluru woman raised alarms about a potential new delivery fraud after receiving an unsolicited cash-on-delivery package for Rs 500. Upon opening it, she discovered only a damaged box and half a bar of soap, sparking a viral discussion and police inquiry.

Concerns about a potential delivery fraud have been raised by a Bengaluru lady who received an unexpected cash-on-delivery package. She said the item, which was delivered in her name, only had a damaged box and half a bar of soap.

Bengaluru Police are looking for further information after a situation, which was caught on camera and posted on X, went viral. The woman, Sowmya Suresh, said that a delivery worker showed up at her house with a Rs 500 cash-on-delivery (COD) package. She continually questioned why she was being asked to pay for it, insisting that she had never placed such an order.

She confronts the delivery man in the now-viral video, refusing to accept the package and requesting that he confirm who placed the order. When she finally opened the present out of curiosity, she found a torn cardboard box with half a bar of Rin soap.

Suresh wondered if it suggested a new kind of fraud that preys on gullible consumers. She expressed worries about how the sender obtained her name, address, and mobile number, among other sensitive information.

"The bigger question is: How are scammers getting access to people's names, addresses and mobile numbers?" the post read, urging authorities to investigate whether customer data had been leaked or misused and to create greater public awareness about such incidents.

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The post soon gained popularity on social media, where several people expressed how unnerving the situation was and cautioned others not to accept cash-on-delivery products they hadn't bought.

A number of users conjectured that gullible receivers, particularly elderly relatives, may pay for these packages without realising them.

Bengaluru Police also saw the video and commented in the comments section, requesting the woman to provide the location of the event.

The incident has rekindled conversations about unwanted COD deliveries and the protection of consumers' personal information, even though it is still unclear if it was a singular instance or a component of a broader scheme. It reminded many people on the internet to confirm unusual delivery before making any payments and to notify authorities of any questionable activities.