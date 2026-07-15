A woman has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly stabbing her sister-in-law to death over suspicions that the victim was growing close to her husband. Police said the family initially tried to pass off the death as an accidental fall, but CCTV footage, phone records and forensic evidence revealed it was a murder. Further investigation is on.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her sister-in-law after suspecting that the victim had developed a close relationship with her husband. The incident took place on July 12 in Ahmed Nagar under the Lisadi Gate police station area. The victim, identified as Nida, was found lying in a pool of blood inside her matrimonial home. At first, the family claimed that she had slipped on the floor and suffered fatal injuries. However, the investigation soon revealed a very different story.

CCTV and forensic evidence changed the direction of the case

According to police, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the case initially appeared to be an accidental death as family members told officers that Nida had fallen inside the house.

However, the post-mortem examination reportedly found injuries that were not consistent with a fall. Investigators then examined the crime scene, collected evidence, analysed CCTV footage and checked mobile phone records.

The technical evidence and questioning of family members pointed towards murder rather than an accident.

Police said the investigation eventually led them to Nida's sister-in-law, Rimsha.

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Police suspect suspicion over relationship triggered the attack

According to investigators, Rimsha believed that Nida had become too close to her husband, Uwais. Police said this suspicion had led to frequent arguments between the two women, who were living under the same roof.

On the afternoon of July 12, another argument reportedly broke out at the house over the same issue.

Police allege that during the heated exchange, Rimsha went into the kitchen, picked up a vegetable knife and attacked Nida. She allegedly stabbed her in the chest, causing injuries that proved fatal.

Nida died at the scene before she could receive medical help.

Family allegedly tried to present death as an accident

Investigators said members of the victim's in-laws' family initially tried to convince police that Nida's death was the result of an accidental fall.

However, the medical findings, physical evidence from the scene and the investigation contradicted that version.

During questioning, Rimsha allegedly admitted to attacking Nida. Police later recovered the knife believed to have been used in the crime based on information provided by the accused.

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Police continue wider investigation

Meerut police have registered a murder case and produced the accused before a court.

Officials said they are also investigating whether any other family members helped conceal the crime or played any role after the incident.

A police officer said the investigation found that tension over Nida's alleged closeness to Uwais was the main reason behind the killing. However, police are continuing to verify all aspects of the case before filing the final chargesheet.

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