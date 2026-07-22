YSRCP spokesperson Are Shyamala condemned the disappearance of a Hanuman idol from Tirumala's Alipiri footpath, calling it a breakdown of TTD's security. She demanded the resignation of Chairman B.R. Naidu, citing past controversies and failures.

YSRCP official spokesperson Are Shyamala on Wednesday alleged that the disappearance of the Sri Anjaneya Swamy idol from the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala reflects a complete breakdown of security and governance in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and demanded the resignation of TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, Shyamala said the Hanuman idol, regarded by devotees as the Kshetrapalaka (guardian deity) of Tirumala, has been worshipped for over six decades by pilgrims before beginning their trek to Lord Venkateswara's temple.

YSRCP Alleges Security Breakdown

"The disappearance of such a revered idol from one of the holiest pilgrimage routes has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees," she said, adding that CCTV footage of the incident points to serious lapses in TTD's security system.

Shyamala alleged that Tirumala has witnessed a series of controversies since B.R. Naidu assumed office as TTD Chairman, citing incidents including the deaths of cows in the TTD goshala and allegations regarding the presence of liquor, meat and narcotics on the hill shrine.

Criticism Over Past Controversies

She also questioned those who claim to champion Sanatana Dharma for remaining silent over the repeated incidents, alleging that the coalition government has failed to protect temples, idols and devotees' faith.

The YSRCP leader further criticised the TTD administration over pilgrim management, alleging that it has failed to ensure smooth darshan arrangements and that recurring controversies are eroding public confidence in the institution.

Demand for Chairman's Resignation

Shyamala called for immediate corrective measures, accountability from those responsible, and urged TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu to resign, taking moral responsibility for the alleged administrative failures.

Details of the Stolen Idol

The one-foot-tall Hanuman idol, near the Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple located at Alipiri, was stolen by an unidentified person on Wednesday. Tirupati district police have formed teams to probe the incident.

The idol has been at its place for the last few decades, with devotees offering prayers to the idol before beginning their pilgrimage to Lord Venkateswara. (ANI)