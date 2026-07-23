Jairam Ramesh criticised JP Nadda's press conference on the NEET paper leak as 'what-aboutery' and a sign of desperation. Nadda countered by calling for a non-politicised discussion on the matter in Parliament, stating the government is responsive.

'Unending series of what-aboutery': Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday responded to the press conference of Union Minister JP Nadda, where he addressed the issue of paper leaks and termed it an "unending series of 'what-aboutery'".

"The Union Health Minister and former BJP President JP Nadda's late evening press conference to counter @RahulGandhi 's sharp and pointed exposure of the Modi Government is a sure sign of the the regime's increasing desperation," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

"The whole press conference was an unending series of 'what-aboutery'. Mr. Nadda must go beyond such juvenile finger-pointing to first acknowledge the uniquely spectacular nature of the Mantri Pradhan's and Pradhan Mantri's failures. Aap chronology samajhiye -," he said.

"The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is merely a symptom. The malaise is much deeper. The anger of our students is directed to the Mantri Pradhan's general incompetence, the Modi Government's abysmal education policies, and the Pradhan Mantri's arrogance," he added.

The Union Health Minister and former BJP President JP Nadda’s late evening press conference to counter@RahulGandhi’s sharp and pointed exposure of the Modi Government is a sure sign of the the regime’s increasing desperation. The whole press conference was an unending series of… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2026

Govt ready for discussion in Parliament: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive"."We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.

(ANI)