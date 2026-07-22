Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has efficiently handled fertiliser cargo this season with dedicated berths, new warehouses, and strong railway support. It also became the fastest major port to cross the 50 MMT cargo handling mark this fiscal year.

Efficient Fertiliser Operations at Kandla

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, handled fertiliser cargo very efficiently during the current fertiliser season. The Port has earmarked two dedicated berths for fertiliser vessels, ensuring that ships are berthed strictly as per seniority, resulting in smooth vessel operations and reduced waiting time. The newly constructed warehouses provided by the Port have significantly enhanced storage capacity, enabling efficient cargo handling and minimising congestion. The Railway authorities have also extended excellent support by providing adequate rakes for evacuation. As a result, Kandla has consistently been able to load approximately 4.5 rakes per day, which is in line with the available handling capacity. The coordinated efforts of the Port Authority, Railway authorities, shipping agents, stevedores, and all stakeholders have ensured seamless fertiliser operations and timely evacuation of cargo, benefiting importers, farmers, and the overall supply chain.

Infrastructure and Operational Enhancements

Under the leadership of Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, the Port has undertaken several infrastructure and operational initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time and ensuring seamless cargo movement. The creation of modern warehousing facilities, capacity augmentation measures, and continuous process improvements have significantly strengthened the Port's fertiliser handling capabilities.

Minister Reviews Port Performance and Milestones

Meanwhile, on July 18, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on Saturday reviewed the operational performance, infrastructure development projects, capacity enhancement initiatives and green energy transition at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), while discussing the port's future development roadmap with senior officials. During his visit to Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, he also took note of Deendayal Port Authority's recent achievement of crossing the 50 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo handling mark in the fastest time among all major port authorities during the current financial year. He appreciated the efforts of the port administration, employees, workers and stakeholders, and expressed hope that the port would achieve new milestones in cargo handling as well as green initiatives and mobility during the current financial year.

The minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, heads of departments and other senior officials. Kutch MP Vinodbhai Chavda, MLA Maltiben Maheshwari and Gandhidham Mayor Divyaben Nathani also participated in the discussions on the port's ongoing development initiatives and future roadmap. (ANI)