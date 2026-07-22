HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is seeking its rightful dues from the Centre, criticising the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant. He asserted 'tolerating injustice is a sin' and also demanded compensation for environmental services.

'Tolerating injustice is a sin': CM Sukhu on dues from Centre

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday, said the state is only seeking its rightful dues from the Centre and asserted that "tolerating injustice is also a sin". He said that the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) had adversely impacted the state's finances.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla after attending the 57th Foundation Day celebrations of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), the Chief Minister also demanded compensation for the environmental services provided by the hill state.

CM Sukhu recalls HPU days, highlights university's progress

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for a Digital Library and a new academic building for the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS). He also felicitated distinguished alumni for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said he has deep emotional connection with Himachal Pradesh University. "I spent eight years here, and my journey from student politics to becoming a councillor began on this campus. Our Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mahavir Singh, was also a student here during my time and is now serving the university as its Vice-Chancellor," he said.

Highlighting the university's academic progress, Sukhu said the university is moving towards modern education. "New courses like Machine Learning have been introduced so that our youth are equipped with skills required for the future. These emerging technologies will open new avenues of employment and opportunities for them."

He said HPU has made significant contributions to the country by producing leaders and administrators. "Himachal Pradesh University has given several prominent leaders and officers to the state and the nation. I myself studied here, and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is also an alumnus of this university. I am confident that our alumni will continue to make their mark in every field," he said.

CM slams Centre over financial support

Speaking to reporters later, Sukhu criticised the Centre over financial support to the state. "If Himachal Pradesh had continued to receive the Revenue Deficit Grant, we would have had greater resources for the development of the university and other institutions. The Centre has done injustice to Himachal Pradesh by discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant provided under Article 275 of the Constitution," he said.

He added, "If the Revenue Deficit Grant is not being given, then Himachal Pradesh should at least be compensated for the environmental services it provides to the country."

Sukhu said according to a study by the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Himachal Pradesh's environmental services are valued at nearly Rs 90,000 crore. "Our rivers, forests and hydropower projects benefit the entire country, but the state is not receiving its fair share."

Demand for hydropower benefits

The Chief Minister also demanded enhanced benefits from hydropower generation. "The royalty from old hydropower projects should be increased, and projects that have completed their concession period should be handed back to the state," he said.

"Himachal Pradesh is only demanding its rightful dues. It is important to raise our voice against injustice. As the Bhagavad Gita says, tolerating injustice is also a sin," he said. (ANI)