Arvind Kejriwal alleges an internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar, fearing a crackdown on protesters. He warns the Modi govt against any 'misadventure,' saying Gen-Z protesters won't be intimidated and suppression will only make the movement bigger.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the internet has reportedly been "shut down" around Jantar Mantar, the scene of the CJP-led protests demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the recent paper leak controversy and said it has been reported that security has been tightened in the area.

Kejriwal Warns Against 'Misadventure'

In a self-made video message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "I am hearing that the internet has been shut down around Jantar Mantar. Some people have mentioned it, and some journalists have also reported this. It is also being heard that security has been tightened significantly; a large number of security forces and paramilitary forces have arrived in the area."

"People are suspicious--will there be a massive crackdown tonight at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas? I want to say to Modi ji, do not attempt this kind of misadventure. You thought that if you picked up Sonam Wangchuk, the protest would end. After taking Sonam Wangchuk, the protest became even larger," Kejriwal said.

Referring to the police action during the Parliament march on Monday, Kejriwal said the use of force had not deterred the protesters. "You thought that by conducting a lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells during the Parliament march on Monday, you would scare the children and create terror among them. Instead, it became even bigger after that. That is why I want to tell him: do not engage in such a misadventure; it will cost you dearly," he said.

Kejriwal further said the protesters belonged to the "Gen-Z generation" and would not be intimidated by such actions. "These children, this is Gen-Z--they are not afraid of anyone. The more you try to suppress them, the larger they will become, and the fear in their hearts will keep disappearing. So please, there should not be any kind of crackdown on our children, on our youth," the AAP leader appealed in the video.

Police Officer Injured in Fresh Violence

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, at around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers took him to RML Hospital. The situation was tense for a few minutes, but now there is peace, police officials said.

Sonam Wangchuk Reiterates Demand

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike. (ANI)