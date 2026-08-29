A constable in UP's Basti protested after the death of his wife, also a constable, following a road accident. He alleges she was denied leave for treatment, leading to her death, and demands an FIR be filed for administrative negligence.

Constable Protests Wife's Death

Nagendra Kumar, a constable posted at the Lalganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, staged a dramatic protest and pleaded with folded hands for justice following the death of his wife, fellow constable Keshari Verma. Keshari passed away under tragic circumstances following a road accident, triggering serious allegations of administrative negligence from her husband.

Official Account of the Incident

Regarding this matter, Kalwari Circle Officer (CO) Brajesh Singh stated that both the female constable, Kesari Verma, and her husband, Nagendra Kumar, were posted at the Lalganj police station. Kesari Verma had been on leave and was returning from Pratapgarh on a scooter with her brother when a dog suddenly appeared in their path; the scooter lost its balance, causing her to fall and sustain an injury to the back of her head.

"This incident is under the jurisdiction of Lalganj police station. A woman named Keshari Verma and her husband, Nagendra Verma, both reside within the limits of Lalganj police station. Keshari Verma had taken leave and returned on the 22nd. While coming on a motorcycle with her brother in Pratapgarh, a dog suddenly came in front of them, causing them to lose balance and crash. Keshari Verma sustained an injury to the back of her head," he said.

Medical Treatment and Subsequent Death

Singh added that the deceased received medical attention, including stitches for the head wound, and a CT scan revealed no abnormalities. He further noted, "Instead of undergoing further treatment, she returned to the police station that same day, where her husband looked after her and arranged for her care at a hospital in Bankati. Later that night, upon returning from duty, Nagendra Kumar found his wife's condition to be critical; he rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead."

Husband Alleges Negligence, Demands FIR

Singh said that Nagendra Verma alleges that she died because she was denied leave for her medical treatment. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, her husband Nagendra arrived at the post-mortem centre and expressed his anguish to senior officials; he refused to allow the post-mortem to proceed without an FIR being registered, alleging negligence behind her death.

(ANI)