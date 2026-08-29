Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged PM Modi to extend humanitarian aid to flood-ravaged Nepal and intensify efforts to rescue and evacuate stranded Indian citizens, noting that around 320 nationals remain uncontactable.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed concern over the devastating floods in Nepal and said India must extend all possible assistance to the neighbouring country. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said that safety and early return must be accorded the highest priority and urged the government to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for Indian citizens stranded in the Himalayan nation.

Kharge's Plea for Aid and Rescue

"I have written to PM Modi expressing my deep concern over the devastating floods in Nepal. The scale of this tragedy demands an urgent humanitarian response. India must extend all possible relief assistance to the people of Nepal and intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for our citizens stranded there," he said in a post on X.

"With around 320 Indian nationals still uncontactable, their safety and early return must be accorded the highest priority. At this difficult hour, India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal and with every family anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones," he added.

In his letter, Kharge said thousands of people were in urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance, and requested the Prime Minister to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief aid was provided in coordination with the Government of Nepal.

"I am deeply concerned about the devastating floods in Nepal, which have caused widespread loss of life and property. According to recent media reports, more than 500 people have lost their lives and nearly 1,000 people are still missing," Kharge said.

"It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India. According to the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs, around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. I hope the Government of India will take immediate steps to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," Kharge added.

Nepal Flood Death Toll

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 675, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (ANI)