Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP govt provided over 2 lakh jobs on merit, unlike the previous 'parchi-kharchi' system. He made the remark while handing over appointment letters to 1,054 new primary teachers for the Mewat cadre.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said more than two lakh government jobs had been provided by the BJP government without the "parchi-kharchi" system, asserting that merit had been given priority in recruitment.

Speaking at a state-level orientation programme at the Nuh grain market, Saini handed over appointment letters to 1,054 newly recruited Primary Teachers (PRTs) for the Mewat cadre. He said the appointment of the new teachers would improve the teacher-student ratio and strengthen primary education in the region.

Merit-based recruitment over 'parchi-kharchi' system

"After the BJP Government came to power, more than 2 lakh government jobs have been provided without 'parchi-kharchi', restoring the self-respect of deserving youth, whereas the previous Congress Government had provided merely 86,000 government jobs during its 10-year tenure," Saini said.

He said previous governments had provided jobs on the basis of nepotism, caste considerations, regionalism and the "parchi-kharchi" system. Saini also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged corruption in recruitments in Punjab.

Boosting Education in Mewat

The Chief Minister said Mewat, which was once considered educationally backward, was now witnessing an increase in the number of talented and high-achieving students.

Scholarships and Financial Aid

He said Rs 39.90 lakh had been released under the Mukhyamantri Mewat Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana for 70 meritorious students who secured more than 90 per cent marks in their board examinations. "The number of such students has increased from 40 last year to 70 this year. Besides, scholarships amounting to Rs. 52.44 lakh were also released to 1,364 students under the 'Mukhyamantri Mewat Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme'," he said.

Saini said around 26,000 youth had been provided jobs on a contractual basis through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and had also been given service security through legislation.

Infrastructure and Teacher Training

On education infrastructure, he said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 450 school buildings in the district had been prepared and the government had released Rs 200 crore. A total of Rs 400 crore would be spent on upgrading these schools, he said.

He added that two phases of teacher training under NIPUN Haryana had already been completed, while around 32,000 PRT teachers were planned to be trained next month.

CM's Address to New Teachers

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and that the younger generation would have a crucial role in achieving it. He said the National Education Policy had been implemented with this objective.

Addressing the newly appointed Mewat cadre teachers, Saini said their appointments were the result of years of hard work and the sacrifices made by their families. He urged them to view their postings as an opportunity to bring about change in the region.

He said teachers should make learning engaging through games, stories, pictures, activities and local examples. He also stressed the importance of respecting the mother tongue and local dialects of children and creating classrooms where asking questions was seen as curiosity rather than a weakness.

Saini said technology was an important tool in education and digital content could make learning more engaging, but teachers must keep human relationships at the centre of the educational process.

Five Pledges for Teachers

He also called upon the teachers to take five pledges: to treat every child as their own; ensure that no child was left behind in learning; attend school punctually and with honesty; involve parents and society in education; and teach children through their own conduct those values that cannot be taught through textbooks.

"The organisation of such a large-scale programme on the land of valour associated with Veer Hasan Khan Mewati was a matter of pride for the Mewat region," Saini said.

A 22-stall education-related exhibition was also organised for the newly appointed teachers. The Chief Minister visited the exhibition, while a training session was conducted through a PowerPoint presentation on a large LED screen to enhance the professional skills of the teachers.

Building a Strong Foundation for the Future

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said Saini had given a major gift to the Mewat region and congratulated the newly appointed PRTs. "Primary education lays the foundation for every child, and if the foundation is strong, the future will also be strong. You are the teachers entrusted with building a strong foundation for these children," Dhanda said.

He said the new National Education Policy was aimed at making India a Vishwaguru and urged the teachers to work as agents of change. "Educating children is not merely a job, but a sacred national service," the Education Minister said.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana were also present at the programme. (ANI)