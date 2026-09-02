Delhi has tightened safety rules for all buses operating in the capital, making VLTD, panic buttons, first-aid kits and valid documents mandatory while warning of fines, seizures and permit action for violations.

The government of Delhi has issued stricter safety guidelines for all buses running within the city, even those which enter the city from other states. The guidelines specifically stress upon the safety of women and children in buses and warn the Transport Department about strict legal consequences in case of any violation.

The safety guidelines pertain to the safety equipment of the buses, safety behavior of drivers and conductors, parking, safety of passengers and mandatory documents. The authorities have also made it a point that these guidelines should be strictly followed and not just fulfilled through papers alone.

VLTD, Panic Button & First Aid Kit Compulsory

It is compulsory that every bus should have an efficient Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD), panic button, fire extinguisher and first aid box. Buses are also instructed to park at authorised and safe spots when not in use, especially during nighttime.

The curtains or films used on windows of the buses have also been restricted to maintain visibility into the buses.

Severe Rules for Drivers and Conductors

It is mandatory to drive only after conducting oneself politely with passengers; and drivers shall not drink and drive under no circumstances.

Drivers and conductors must possess valid licences and wear prescribed uniform and PSV badge wherever necessary. Bus operators have also been directed to do thorough background checks before appointing any staff.

Safety of Women Given High Priority

Under the new directives, bus staff have been told to report any incident of harassment or misbehaviour taking place inside the bus to the police. Afterward, the vehicle must be taken to the nearest police station or PCR van.

Further, the staff members will be asked to help out passengers with disability in getting on and off from the bus.

Valid Fitness & PUC Certificates Necessary

Bus operators will ensure that the buses carry valid fitness certificate and PUC certificates as per the required standards. The buses will also be asked to abide by traffic laws and drive in bus lanes.

Only designated bus stops or authorized places can be used for boarding or alighting passengers. All the doors of the buses must remain locked while moving.

Actions Against Licences and Permits for Violations

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Transport Minister, stated that passengers' safety is non-negotiable. The enforcement drives by the Transport Department can lead to heavy fines, impounding of vehicles, and suspension or cancellation of licences and permits for violations.

Stricter Actions Follow Alleged Gang Rape on Sleeper Bus

These actions come in the wake of an incident of gang rape of a 17-year-old girl on a sleeper bus plying from Mainpuri to Noida late at night on August 4. It was said that the Delhi Police arrested the driver and conductor of the bus in connection with the case.

As per the North district DCP Niharika Bhatt to ANI, the girl was dropped at Ring Road before reaching Kashmiri Gate Police Station. It was said that she was going to her relatives' place in Sector 63 of Noida while the rape was done between Pari Chowk of Greater Noida and Sector 63, Noida.