Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    Bhuttavi, serving as the acting emir of LeT/JuD during Saeed's detainments, played a role in preparing terrorists for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Despite being 77, he was incarcerated since his sentencing in a 2019 terror financing case, receiving a 16-year prison term

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    The death of Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, one of the founding members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and deputy to the outfit's chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, has been officially confirmed in a recent update on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) portal. Earlier, reports of the UN-designated terrorist's demise due to a 'sudden cardiac arrest' in May had circulated, but given Pakistan's military-intelligence complex's history of floating rumours to shield high-profile terrorists, there was initial uncertainty.

    Sources reveal that despite records indicating Hafiz Muhammad Saeed's denial of permission, he allegedly attended the funeral of his trusted aide. Saeed, who is supposed to be in prison, has been a key figure in the LeT organization. Bhuttavi had served as the acting emir of LeT/JuD on multiple occasions when Saeed faced detainment, effectively managing the group's day-to-day operations.

    Bhuttavi played a crucial role in preparing terrorists for the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks by delivering lectures on the merits of 'martyrdom' operations. Despite being 77 years old, he had been incarcerated in a jail near Lahore since his sentencing in a terror financing case in October 2019. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore had sentenced Bhuttavi to 16 years in prison.

    Notably, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi faced sanctions from the US Treasury Department in 2011, and the UN Security Council's ISIL (Daesh) and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee had designated him as a terrorist in 2012. Intelligence officers state that he was designated for his involvement in "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating terrorist activities."

    Described as a prominent speaker for LeT/JuD, Bhuttavi was known for issuing fatwas authorizing operations and was responsible for running LeT/JuD's madrassa network. In mid-2002, he played a pivotal role in establishing a LeT organizational base in Lahore, Pakistan, according to the information available on the UN Security Council listing.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17 rkn

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    PM Modi starts special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    PM Modi starts special 11-day fasting ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shankaracharyas will come for darshan of Ram Lalla at an opportune time'

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shankaracharyas will come for darshan of Ram Lalla at an opportune time'

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17 rkn

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    cricket JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm him participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season osf

    JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon