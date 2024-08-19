Unruly woman flyer assaults 2 co-passengers, bites & slaps CISF constable at Pune airport during boarding

A woman was removed from a flight at Pune's Lohegaon airport after a violent outburst, assaulting two fellow passengers and a CISF constable. She appeared to be in a state of extreme distress due to a personal emergency.

A female passenger was deboarded from a private airline's flight to New Delhi from Pune's Lohegaon airport on Saturday morning following a violent incident. The woman attacked two passengers, a brother and sister, who were seated in their designated seats and also assaulted a CISF constable during the boarding process around 7:45 am. Airport authorities reported the incident.

After the crew requested help, CISF constables Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal arrived at the scene to de-escalate the situation. But the woman's aggression intensified, and she physically assaulted Constable Reddy, slapping and biting her. As the situation deteriorated, CISF personnel intervened, subduing the woman and removing her and her husband from the flight. She was handed over to airport police and a case was registered.

The woman, a homemaker, was traveling with her husband, a software engineer based in Pune. They were on their way to Delhi to attend a relative's funeral.

According to a CISF officer, the woman appeared to be experiencing extreme emotional distress, likely due to a personal crisis. Following her confrontation with fellow passengers, the pilot declined to allow her to remain on board, leading the airline to request assistance as her behavior became increasingly agitated and violent.

The brother and sister proceeded with their journey to Delhi, and their statements will be recorded as part of the investigation. However, when asked to account for her actions, the woman remained uncooperative and refused to provide any explanation or reasoning behind her behaviour.

