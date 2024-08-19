Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout

Bengaluru police arrested a Tamil Nadu dance choreographer for allegedly assaulting a young woman in HSR Layout. The victim, a college student, was offered a ride home but was taken to a secluded area and assaulted. Police traced the accused through his bike, and an investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru police arrested a dance choreographer from Tamil Nadu for the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in the HSR Layout area on Saturday night. The incident occurred while the woman was on the verge of being dropped home. The accused, who resided in Chandrappanagar, Adugodi, was apprehended after being traced through his bike number.

According to the police, the victim, a final-year degree student at a city college, had attended a get-together in Koramangala and was returning home to Hebbagodi when the incident occurred. The accused offered the woman a ride under the pretext of helping her get home but instead took her to a secluded area and allegedly assaulted her.



Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta confirmed the incident, stating, "The woman accepted a lift from the man, who then committed the crime. We have registered a case of rape and are actively investigating the matter."

The survivor was left bruised and semi-conscious following the attack. She managed to contact her friends, who immediately informed the police and arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed five teams to investigate the matter further.



Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the incident, stating that reports of an attempted rape are under investigation. "It is not yet clear whether it was rape or an attempt; medical examinations are being conducted, and the police are following the necessary procedures," he said.

The accused was apprehended at his residence in Adugodi after the police traced him using the bike he had used during the crime. The authorities are currently questioning him.

