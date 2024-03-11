Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ropeway at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru estimated at Rs 114 crore

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for a ₹114 crore ropeway project at Chamundi Betta in Mysuru during the inauguration of 22 national highway projects. The project aims to improve accessibility and pilgrimage experience. Plans for solar ropeways in Karnataka were also disclosed, along with assurances for improved highway connectivity.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ropeway at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru estimated at Rs 114 crore vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for a new ropeway project at the revered Chamundi Betta in Mysuru. This announcement came during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for 22 significant national highway projects, held recently.

    The project, estimated at ₹114 crores, aims to enhance accessibility and pilgrimage experience at Chamundi Betta, a renowned religious site in Mysuru. Gadkari also disclosed plans for other infrastructural ventures in Karnataka, including a solar ropeway construction in various locations such as Calcutta Giri Betta, Anjanadribetta, and Devarayana Durgabetta, with a total investment of ₹5000 crores.

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Furthermore, addressing the pressing need for improved connectivity, Gadkari assured swift approval for the construction of underpasses and entry exits along the Bengaluru-Mysore Express Highway. Parliamentarians Pratap Simha and Sumalatha Ambarish echoed this sentiment, expressing their commitment to expedite the process within 15 days.

    The announcement comes amidst appeals from local leaders like Revanna regarding the Hassan Road issue, emphasizing the importance of state government cooperation in facilitating land acquisition for road development projects.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police gets 45-day extension from court in Parliament security breach case AJR

    Delhi Police gets 45-day extension from court in Parliament security breach case

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters? AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters?

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project anr

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    What will happen after SBI submits electoral bonds data on Tuesday to Supreme Court?

    What will happen after SBI submits electoral bonds data on Tuesday?

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis

    Recent Stories

    Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas fans clash in Bengaluru stadium sparks outrage, investigation underway (WATCH) vkp

    Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas fans clash in Bengaluru stadium sparks outrage, investigation underway (WATCH)

    Delhi Police gets 45-day extension from court in Parliament security breach case AJR

    Delhi Police gets 45-day extension from court in Parliament security breach case

    Ramadan 2024: 7 healthy eating tips to maintain nutritional balance during fasting gcw eai

    Ramadan 2024: 7 healthy eating tips to maintain nutritional balance during fasting

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Tussle begins over captaincy; First promo gives a glimpse (WATCH) anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Tussle begins over captaincy; First promo gives a glimpse (WATCH)

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters? AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters?

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon