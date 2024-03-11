Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ropeway at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru estimated at Rs 114 crore

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for a ₹114 crore ropeway project at Chamundi Betta in Mysuru during the inauguration of 22 national highway projects. The project aims to improve accessibility and pilgrimage experience. Plans for solar ropeways in Karnataka were also disclosed, along with assurances for improved highway connectivity.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for a new ropeway project at the revered Chamundi Betta in Mysuru. This announcement came during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for 22 significant national highway projects, held recently.

The project, estimated at ₹114 crores, aims to enhance accessibility and pilgrimage experience at Chamundi Betta, a renowned religious site in Mysuru. Gadkari also disclosed plans for other infrastructural ventures in Karnataka, including a solar ropeway construction in various locations such as Calcutta Giri Betta, Anjanadribetta, and Devarayana Durgabetta, with a total investment of ₹5000 crores.



Furthermore, addressing the pressing need for improved connectivity, Gadkari assured swift approval for the construction of underpasses and entry exits along the Bengaluru-Mysore Express Highway. Parliamentarians Pratap Simha and Sumalatha Ambarish echoed this sentiment, expressing their commitment to expedite the process within 15 days.



The announcement comes amidst appeals from local leaders like Revanna regarding the Hassan Road issue, emphasizing the importance of state government cooperation in facilitating land acquisition for road development projects.