    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details

    A groundbreaking achievement has materialized in the form of a new post office building sprawling across approximately 1000 square feet in Bengaluru. This architectural marvel owes its existence to the innovative prowess of 3D Concrete Printing Technology, seamlessly executed by Larsen and Toubro Construction.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw marked a significant milestone on Friday (August 18) by inaugurating the nation's pioneering 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru. In his address, the union minister not only lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership but also highlighted key endeavors undertaken by the central government.

    During the event, Vaishnaw expressed his delight at being in Bengaluru and acknowledged the city's unparalleled energy, positivity, and futuristic essence. He enthusiastically noted, "It's always a pleasure to come to Bangalore. Somehow this city has so much energy, so much positivity, so much forward-looking character that I really really enjoy coming to Bangalore."

    Furthermore, he expounded, "This city presents always a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building that's the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which our country is progressing today."

    The inauguration of the pioneering 3D-printed post office building stands as a testament to India's advancement and innovation, reflecting the nation's determined stride towards progress.

    As divulged by a press release by Larsen and Toubro Construction in April of this year, the advent of 3D concrete printing technology bears the potential to revolutionize construction practices. This advancement not only expedites the construction process but also elevates the quality of the final build.

    In a press release, the Larsen and Toubro Construction said, "Employing a robotic printer, 3D printing technology meticulously layers concrete in accordance with the intricate 3D model drawing input. This undertaking necessitates a delicate equilibrium of concrete attributes, encompassing flowability, swift hardening to bear loads, maintaining green concrete status for inter-layer cohesion, and attaining the required strength for seamless printing."

    Earlier, it was revealed that the post office edifice was successfully concluded on May 3. The intricate establishment of drainage and water networks consumed a span of approximately two months, while an additional month was allocated for accommodating the minister's schedule.

    This avant-garde post office not only exemplifies technological prowess but also embodies the seamless fusion of innovation and pragmatic construction methodologies.

    As highlighted in the report, the introduction of the innovative 3D-printed post office heralds an anticipated closure of the current post office situated at Halasuru Bazaar. This transition entails the relocation of both personnel and materials to the newly constructed edifice.

