    Bihar: Gunmen kill journalist after barging into his home in Araria

    The killing has sent shockwaves across the area. After the murder of the journalist, questions have also been raised about the law and order situation in the state. The victim, Vimal Kumar, was the witness in the case pertaining to his brother's murder in 2019.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    A journalist has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bihar, Araria. The victim, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was a correspondent of Dainik Jagran. He was a resident of Raniganj district. According to the police, the incident happened at 5 am on Friday. According to initial information, the criminals who came on a bike first called him out of the house. They then entered the house and shot him. He died on the spot due to a bullet injury. Vimal has a son of 15 years and a daughter of 13 years.

    It is being told that Vimal Kumar's brother was also murdered in 2019. He was the only witness in this case. Currently, the murder of Vimal Kumar is being seen from this angle. The police have started their probe. The body was taken to Araria Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The real reason behind the murder will be revealed only after the investigation.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
