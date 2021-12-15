UNESCO adds West Bengal's Durga Puja to 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' list

The decision to include 'Durga puja in Kolkata' on the list was made on Wednesday, the second day of the intergovernmental committee's 16th session, held in Paris from December 13 to 18.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNSECO) included the state's major annual event, Durga Puja, to its 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' on Wednesday. The decision to include 'Durga puja in Kolkata' on the list was made on Wednesday, the second day of the intergovernmental committee's 16th session, held in Paris from December 13 to 18.

Taking to Twitter and sharing a photo of a goddess idol, the UN agency congratulated India and announced that Durga puja in Kolkata had just been inscribed on the list of intangible heritage.

According to a Union Ministry of Culture official, the event was especially appreciated for its all-inclusive approach that broke past religious, gender, and economic stratum boundaries.

According to the UNESCO website, the comment stated that Durga Puja is regarded as the greatest example of public religious and artistic performance, as well as a healthy ground for collaboration artists and designers. It goes on to say that the event is distinguished by large-scale installations and pavilions in metropolitan areas, as well as traditional Bengali drumming and goddess adoration. During the festival, socioeconomic, religious, and ethnic boundaries dissolve as hundreds of onlookers roam around admiring the installations, it said.

Also Read | BARSHA brings theme-based Durga Puja to Bengaluru; Bhaskar Rao goes gaga over culture and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reposted UNESCO's tweet, calling the achievement "a source of tremendous pride and delight for every Indian."

For the unaware, the Kumb Mela in 2017 and Yoga in 2016 were the last times an Indian event received this honour. The historical brass and copper craftsmanship of Punjab was recognised in 2014, while Manipur's Sankirtana ceremonial singing was recognised in 2013.