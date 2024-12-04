ZJK Industrial Stock More Than Doubles After NVIDIA Collaboration: Retail Chatter Indicates Extreme Optimism

CEO Ning Ding said the meeting at NVIDIA’s headquarters was encouraging for several reasons.

Shares of precision fasteners manufacturer ZJK Industrial Co. more than doubled on Tuesday after the firm disclosed that it received a request to produce samples for one of NVIDIA’s upcoming liquid cooling manifold projects.

In response to the request, the company has assembled a specialized team of engineers and technical support specialists to focus exclusively on NVIDIA’s liquid cooling systems.

“This team ensures ZJK’s standards of fast, high-quality production while aligning with NVIDIA’s evolving needs,” it said.

CEO Ning Ding said the meeting at NVIDIA’s headquarters was encouraging for several reasons.

“Not only did NVIDIA’s team praise ZJK for our efforts on the existing collaboration, but it also resulted in a new request for liquid cooling manifold components. The expansion of our cooperation into liquid cooling systems provides our company the opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of our capabilities, the strength of our R&D teams and the quality and versatility of our engineering,” he said.

Ding added that the firm hopes to remain one of NVIDIA’s preferred suppliers of precision parts manufacturing and will do everything possible to ensure the continued success of the collaborative effort.

Shares of ZJK Industrial soared nearly 137% on Tuesday following the announcement.

A poll on Stocktwits indicated maximum followers of the ticker expect the collaboration with NVIDIA to pay-off.

Meanwhile, most retail followers of ZJK Industrial shares on Stocktwits expressed optimism about the firm.

Meanwhile, shares of the company have gained over 200% since its listing at the end of September.

