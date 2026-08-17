UGC-NET will re-test English, Commerce, and Sociology at no extra fee after errors were found. The NTA is reviewing its protocols, while the NSUI protested in Delhi, demanding accountability for the irregularities and systemic failures.

NTA Announces Re-test, Pledges Reforms

The UGC-NET re-test for three subjects will be conducted at no additional fee for candidates on Monday, and the number of qualifying candidates and subject-wise allocations will not be reduced due to the re-test, sources said.

NTA is using this experience to strengthen its internal processes and protocols at the stages of setting, moderating, translating and composing question papers, so that errors of this kind are prevented at the source, and to fix responsibility for the lapses that occurred.

NTA said it is committed to conduct a fair, accurate and error-free examination system.

All corrections are being made in the overall interest of candidates and to reinforce the foundation of a more accountable examination system.

Internal processes and protocols are under review to ensure necessary corrections in the future.

According to the NTA, it received several complaints about multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers. The agency said it formed a committee to examine the errors and, based on its recommendations, decided to re-conduct the examinations to ensure a "fair and error-free examination."

The re-examination for English and Commerce will be held on September 9, while Sociology will be conducted on September 10.

NSUI Protests Irregularities, Demands Accountability

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, on Monday staged a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the 2026 UGC-NET examination.

Later, clashes broke out between security personnel and protesters at the site.

The protest comes after the NTA announced a re-examination in English, Commerce, and Sociology under the 2026 UGC-NET examination papers.

"NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will re-conduct exams in these subjects to ensure a fair and error-free examination," said NTA.

Reacting to the development, the NSUI demanded accountability from the agency's leadership.

The student body asserted that thousands of candidates will now be forced to retake the exam in September due to incorrect and repeated questions in the paper.

Emphasising candidates' innocence, the NSUI declared that students are paying the price for examination irregularities caused by a system incapable of conducting tests properly.

"The UGC-NET Sociology, English, and Commerce exams, scheduled to be held between June 22 and 30, were cancelled by the NTA nearly two months later. Due to incorrect questions and repetition of old questions in the paper, thousands of students will now have to retake the exam in September. The mistake is NTA's, but the punishment is for the students. How long will this tampering continue with the years of hard work, money, time, and mental health of the students? The NTA must also clarify--were the papers leaked before the exam? Dharamendra Pradhan's resignation was the first step, not the last. Accountability must also be fixed for the NTA's leadership. Students are not at fault. The fault lies with the system that cannot even conduct exams properly," said NSUI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)