At a DMK executive committee meeting in Tiruchirappalli, leaders Anbil Mahesh and KN Nehru stressed party unity. Mahesh called the DMK a 'banyan tree' and vowed to act as Nehru's commander to ensure 100% victory in all future elections.

Trichy DMK Central, East, North and South district executive committee meeting was held at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday under the leadership of DMK Principal Secretary and former Minister KN Nehru. Former Minister and Tiruchirappalli South District Secretary Anbil Mahesh, district secretaries, executive committee members and newly appointed district in-charges Velusamy and Vedasandur Saminathan participated in the meeting. The meeting was held as part of the party's organisational restructuring.

Speaking at the meeting, Anbil Mahesh said, “If something happens to me, Nehru will stand by me; if something happens to him, I will stand by him. If anything happens to the party, both of us will stand together.” He said no one could shake the “banyan tree” that is the DMK and added that he would function as Nehru's commander and work to ensure a 100 per cent victory for the party in all future elections.

Unity and Adaptation

“Chief Minister MK Stalin refers to Nehru and me as Ponner and Shankar,” he said. He added that whether the DMK was in power or in the Opposition, the party would remain a protective shield for its cadre. Referring to the vigilance raid at Nehru's residence on Saturday, Anbil Mahesh said, “I was present there during the raid. I learnt many lessons during those seven hours.” He urged party functionaries to extend full cooperation to whoever was appointed to organisational posts in the future and work together to ensure victory in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency whenever the by-election is held. Citing Darwin's theory of evolution, he said organisms survive not merely because they are strong, but because they adapt themselves to changing circumstances. The DMK had survived for so long because it had adapted itself to changing times, he said. He also urged party members to ensure that no differences or discomfort arose among them and said they must unitedly counter those who opposed the DMK.

Focus on Future Elections

Speaking later, KN Nehru said the DMK had secured a 100 per cent victory in Tiruchirappalli in all elections held after M.K. Stalin assumed charge as party president, but lost seven constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election. “We have to win back those constituencies. That is why this meeting is being held,” Nehru said. He called upon party workers to work together and ensure victory in the coming elections.

Organisational Restructuring

Nehru said the party leadership had announced several organisational changes, including the abolition of the city secretary post, with area secretaries to function instead. He also assured senior party functionaries not to feel disappointed over changes in organisational responsibilities. “No one should feel sad that they will not get a party post because of their age. The party president has said that responsibilities will be given to everyone. You are the ones because of whom the DMK can win. You are the DMK,” Nehru said. He appealed to all party members to remain united and assured them of his full cooperation. (ANI)