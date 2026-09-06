BRO's Project Vijayak started its 16th Raising Day celebration with a motorcycle rally in Ladakh. The rally from Vijayak Memorial to Sapi La Pass honoured personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while developing road infrastructure in the region.

In Ladakh, Project Vijayak of the Border Roads Organisation today began its 16th Raising Day celebrations with a Motorcycle Rally from the Project Vijayak Memorial to Sapi La Pass. A total of 51 participants took part in the rally, which was flagged off by Retired Colonel V.K. Oberoi from the Project Vijayak Memorial. The rally was attended by Brigadier Sarit Prakash, Deputy GOC, 8 Mountain Division; Brigadier Rahul Oberoi, Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak; Brigadier Ashish Joshi, Commander, 121 Infantry Brigade, besides officers and personnel from the Army, Project Vijayak and civil participants.

Project Vijayak's Origins and Mission

Speaking to the ANI, Brigadier Rahul Oberoi, Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak, said that Project Vijayak was raised on September 21, 2010, following recommendations of the Kargil War Review Committee, with the objective of improving connectivity across the Ladakh region, particularly to forward areas and posts. He said Project Vijayak has made significant contributions towards strengthening road infrastructure in the region.

"Several roads have been widened and upgraded from single-lane to double-lane standards, while new roads have been constructed to improve connectivity to forward locations. The specifications and standards of National Highways have also been considerably improved, with several tunnel projects currently underway," he added.

Annual Rally to Honour Sacrifices

Brigadier Rahul Oberoi said that, as part of its Raising Day celebrations, Project Vijayak organises motorcycle rallies every year to remember and pay tribute to the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation and developing vital road infrastructure in the challenging Himalayan region. He said that last year's rally had travelled to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass to honour the bravehearts of the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation.

Rally to Sapi La Pass

Continuing the tradition this year, the rally travelled approximately 54 kilometres to Sapi La Pass, one of the important passes maintained by Project Vijayak in Western Ladakh and the Siachen sector. The rally culminated at Sapi La, located at an altitude of 14,337 feet, where the Deputy GOC, 8 Mountain Division hoisted the National Flag.

The ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem and a solemn tribute to the nation's martyrs. Brigadier Rahul Oberoi said the flag-hoisting ceremony at Sapi La was a proud occasion and a tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The Motorcycle Rally marked the beginning of the celebrations leading up to the 16th Raising Day of Project Vijayak on September 21. (ANI)