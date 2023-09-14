Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Totally absurd...' Udhayanidhi Stalin slams HM Amit Shah over 'Hindi is the uniting force of India' remark

    "While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages," the Tamil Nadu minister said on micro-blogging platform X.

    Udhayanidhi Stalin slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'Hindi is the uniting force of India' remark on Hindi Diwas
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again sparked off a controversy, this time on Hindi Diwas when he "strongly condemned" Union Home Minister Amit Shah remark "claiming that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages".

    Taking top micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said: "I strongly condemn the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages. Hindi is spoken only in four or five states in the country and hence the statement of Amit Shah is totally absurd. It is only another version of imposing Hindi under the guise of generating livelihood."

    "While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages," he added.

    In his Hindi Diwas speech, the Union Home Minister emphasized the significant role of the Hindi language in uniting the nation during the challenging times of the independence movement. He highlighted how Hindi, as a means of communication, played a pivotal role in carrying forward the freedom struggle across the entire country, fostering unity among diverse languages and dialects.

    The Home Minister noted that both the movements for 'Swaraj' (self-rule) and 'Swabhasha' (mother tongue) were simultaneous and intertwined in India's history. Recognizing Hindi's importance in the freedom movement and post-independence, the framers of the Constitution officially designated Hindi as the national language on September 14, 1949.

    He stressed the principle that languages evolve from complexity to simplicity, emphasizing that India's diverse languages and dialects are part of the nation's cultural heritage. Hindi, he asserted, does not compete with any other Indian language but seeks to empower them all. By strengthening all languages, a stronger nation can be built, and Hindi can serve as a medium to elevate local languages.

    The Home Minister advocated the use of simple and clear Hindi in official work, expressing confidence that the Department of Official Language's efforts, combined with insights from various mother tongues, would lead Hindi to gain acceptance in scientific and technological domains, solidifying its status as a rich official language. He extended congratulations to all on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Damning CAG report exposes Kerala govt amid financial crisis anr

    BREAKING: Damning CAG report slams Kerala govt amid financial crisis

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water rkn

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore AJR

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities' anr

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities'

    Recent Stories

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP camera 6 7 inch AMOLED display 5000mAh battery debuts in India check price other details gcw

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP camera, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery debuts in India

    Bengaluru: Stray dog survey conducted by BBMP reveals 2.8 lakh dogs in the city vkp

    Bengaluru: Stray dog survey conducted by BBMP reveals 2.8 lakh dogs in the city

    Sobhita Dhulipala meets Rekha at award ceremony. shares reaction ADC

    Sobhita Dhulipala meets Rekha at award ceremony. shares reaction

    Karnataka: Panel recommends declaring 195 taluks as drought-prone due to rain shortage vkp

    Karnataka: Panel recommends declaring 195 taluks as drought-prone due to rain shortage

    Bengaluru: Manufacture of counterfeit shoes under brand names like Nike, Puma; arrested vkp

    Bengaluru: Manufacture of counterfeit shoes under brand names like Nike, Puma; arrested

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon