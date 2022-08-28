Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twin towers demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to remain closed today. Check timings and other details

    The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

    Twin towers demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to remain closed today. Check timings and other details
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Are you planning to travel on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway route today? Then, it is advised to keep a note of the timings about when the Expressway will remain closed for vehicular movement today. Why will it remain closed? This is because the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate today (August 28) at 2.30 pm.

    Speaking to reporters, DCP Rajesh S said, "The Expressway will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down."

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

    "Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15 pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points," DCP Rajesh said.

    Traffic diversions on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

    -Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. 

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    -Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. 

    -Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 

    -Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur.

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Timeline and arrangements for August 28

    -Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. 

    The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

    Traffic will be restricted on key Noida routes on Sunday as the city gears up to demolish the illegally-constructed Supertech Twin Towers in the Sector 93A area of the city.

