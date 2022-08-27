Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

Police have issued a travel advisory, and Google Maps will be updated with real-time traffic information. DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha and DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S, while briefing reporters, said, "While several routes, particularly those leading to the twin towers, will be diverted from morning to evening, between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain closed.

Noida's illegal Supertech twin towers, which are said to be taller than the Qutub Minar, are set to be demolished on Sunday, August 28, more than nine years after residents first filed a lawsuit against them. It will take approximately nine seconds to demolish them with 3,700 kg of explosives and nearly 20,000 connections to its pillars, resulting in "one-tenth of a Magnitude-4 earthquake."

Amid all the excitement surrounding the development, NCR residents should be aware that there will be some traffic disruption, and the police have issued a warning about it. Roads leading to the Noida twin towers will remain closed on Sunday, while 600 police officers, including traffic officers, will be deployed for law and order duties. The twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 following a Supreme Court order that determined the structures were built in violation of norms.

Police have issued an advisory, and Google Maps will be updated with real-time traffic information. Green corridors will be built to help emergency vehicles move around. "While several routes, particularly those leading to the twin towers, will be diverted from morning to evening, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain closed between 2 pm and 3 pm," DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha and DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S briefed the reporters.

He continued, "Around 400 police officers will be on duty, and 150 to 200 additional traffic officials will be working throughout the day. We are attempting to keep the expressway closed for a short time, despite traffic volume already being very low on Sunday afternoon. However, the detours and traffic arrangements have been designed so that there will be no bottlenecks," Saha said. "Also, moving any vehicles inside the two societies that have to be evacuated will be prohibited very early in the morning itself, while he added that we will allow vehicles to move out of there until 7 am," he added.

DCP Rajesh S stated that approximately 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village, two nearby communities, will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. During the day, he said nearly 3,000 vehicles would be removed from the societies, and people would be allowed to return only after security clearance around 4 pm. Additionally, a police help station will be set up in both societies to streamline the evacuation procedure.

Know about the traffic diversions on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

1) Several routes, particularly those leading to the twin towers, will be detoured from morning to evening.

2) Between 2 and 3 pm, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed.

3) Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida via the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. This traffic will travel to the destination via City Centre and Sector 71.

4) Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to the elevated road from the Filmcity flyover. This traffic will travel to its destination via Elevated Road Sectors 60 and 71.

5) Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82, which is located just before the Faridabad flyover of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will be routed through Gejha Point, Phase 2.

6) Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be detoured from Pari Chowk to Surajpur. This traffic will be routed via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

7) Traffic on the Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk. This traffic will be routed via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, Bisrakh, and Kisan Chowk.

8) Traffic from the Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely shut down in front of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will enter Sector 132 from Pusta Road and proceed to the destination.

According to traffic police, residents of ATS Village and Supertech Emerald Court Society, located near the twin towers, can park their vehicles in Botanical Garden Multi-Level Parking and New Bus Stand Sector 82.

1) Parking for OB vans will be available beneath the Faridabad flyover and on the ground adjacent to the Faridabad flyover loop as you descend from Sector 128 to 93. Parking for media vehicles will be available at the intersection of Shramik Kunj's red light and Sector 108.

2) Police and administrative vehicles will be parked in the parking lot of the glass building on Sector 132 service road.

3) Reserve emergency parking will be available on the open ground near Sector 108.

4) Fire and ambulance vehicles will be stationed at Sector 93 Aldico Chowk and Sector 93 Shramik Kunj Chowk.

